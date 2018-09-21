Ecliptic Brewing Adds Phaser Hazy IPA to Year-Round Lineup

PORTLAND, Ore. –– Ecliptic Brewing’s Phaser Hazy IPA is back due to high demand from the public. After initially releasing it as a “Seasonal” beer last winter, Phaser fans will now be able to find the beer in limited runs throughout the year.

The decision to brew this beer regularly was an easy one. Erin Grey Kemplin, Ecliptic Brewing Sales Manager, said, “In my time here at Ecliptic I’ve never been asked more for a beer’s comeback than Phaser Hazy IPA.” It will be available in both draft and 6-pack cans for the Ecliptic Brewing distribution network.

About Phaser Hazy IPA

Juicy and unfiltered, Phaser Hazy IPA stuns with a lively array of fruity hop notes. Phaser features Citra, Azacca, Mosaic, and Motueka hops. ABV 6.5%

About Ecliptic Brewing

Ecliptic Brewing is a venture from John Harris, an Oregon beer icon whose background is steeped in the state’s rich craft brewing history. The name Ecliptic unites Harris’ two passions: brewing and astronomy. As such, the brewery celebrates the Earth’s yearly journey around the sun through both its beer and restaurant menus. Executive Chef Michael Molitor rotates his seasonally inspired menu every six weeks in accordance with the old-world calendar. Harris’ signature beers include Starburst IPA, Orbiter IPA, Carina Peach Sour Ale and Capella Porter. For more information, visit: www.eclipticbrewing.com.

Ecliptic beers are available at the brewery (825 North Cook St), in bottle and on-tap throughout the area, and distributed by: Maletis Beverage (Portland, Salem, Vancouver WA), Bigfoot Beverage (Eugene, Bend, Coast), Fort George Distributing (Northern Oregon Coast, Southern Washington Coast), Summit Distribution (Southern Oregon), NW Beverages (Seattle, Tacoma), Odom (Eastern Washington, Northern ID), Dickerson Distributing (Bellingham), Crooked Stave Artisans (Colorado), Freedom Distributors (North Carolina), and Graybeal (Eastern Oregon).