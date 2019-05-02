East Rock Brewing Company Releases 2019 Summer Seasonals

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Known for its production of high-quality German-inspired lagers and wheat beers, East Rock Brewing Company is announcing the release of its two summer seasonals.

The first style in their summer line up will be East Rock Lager, beginning distribution on May 7. Familiar yet different, this versatile German-style Helles is the pinnacle of Bavarian brewing and the daily drinking beer of its people. Simply crafted and eminently drinkable, this humble lager is prized for its delicate balance of subtle malt and mild bitterness. The result is a friendly and satisfying flavor to pair with all of life’s occasions.

“Golden lagers have been a passion of mine since graduating from Doemens Academy in Munich,” said Tim Wilson, one of the company’s co-founders. “We’ve been extremely flattered by the reception of our Pilsner and we’re excited to announce the release of another golden lager made using the time-honored methods I learned while studying in Germany.”

In early April the company also launched its Goses of Goatville series, a line of seasonal Gose-style beers. The first release in this series, East Rock Meyer Lemon Gose, is a take on the classic Gose-style using a clean-fermenting lager yeast to reveal a subtle tartness and soft mouthfeel created during a kettle-souring process. A restrained use of sea salt, coriander, and Meyer lemons lend a pleasing complexity to this decidedly crisp and refreshing beer.

“Meyer lemons certainly were a challenging fruit to work with because of their high acidity,” said Wilson. “To brew the Meyer Lemon Gose we established a process in the brewhouse that allowed us to introduce lemons during fermentation without resulting in an overly sour beer. The pairing of a classic Gose with the bright flavor of the Meyer lemons is a perfect combination for the warmer months.”

Both styles are available in six-packs, 1/6BBL, and 1/2BBL packages throughout parts of New Haven, Fairfield, and Middlesex counties in Connecticut. Get it fresh!