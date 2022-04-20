East Anglian Beer Brand Up-Sizes Cans

EAST ANGLIA, UK – Bruha has relaunched its canned beer range in a new larger 440ml format.

East Anglia based brand, Bruha, creates a range of clean, clear and crisp beers to appeal to those aspirational drinkers that want a modern but accessible premium beer they can enjoy every day.

The pack size change aims to give consumers more value, whilst also aligning with the brand’s eco-friendly credentials.

“We want to give consumers more for their money. 330ml is a popular pack size, particularly in the craft beer sector, however we want to create a point of difference with this slightly larger format,” explains Bruha MD Rob Breakwell. “Our aim is to balance the premium nature of our beer with good value. Plus from an environmental point of view, it costs the same to fill a 440ml can as it does to fill a smaller can, so this slightly larger size is more eco-friendly.”

Launched by Rob Breakwell and Marc Medland in 2020, Bruha now brews 20,000 litres of beer a month in its brewery based on the Norfolk/Suffolk in the heart of farming country where the best barley is grown.

There are three beers in the Bruha range, which will now be available in 440ml cans. Bruha Session Pale a 3.9% session strength pale ale using the very best East Anglian malted barley combined with Citra and Centennial hops to give a wonderful full flavoured beer with fantastic citrus notes for every day drinking. Bruha Lager, a 4% pilsner-style lager using the very best East Anglian malted barley combined with Amarillo and Cascade hops. A great premium flavour for every day drinking.

Bruha IPA 5.6% is made using the very best East Anglian malted barley combined with Simcoe and Chinook hops to create a signature Indian Pale Ale. Bruha IPA is bursting with tropical fruit flavours and background pine aromas to give maximum flavour. Continues Rob, “Bruha is aimed at the modern drinker. Someone who loves a good pint, but isn’t interested in fads or trying ‘the next big thing’. We want to become an essential beer brand for the region and beyond and be known for creating aspirational beers that are consistently delicious.”

https://www.bruhabrewing.co.uk/