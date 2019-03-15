Earth Rider Brewery to Release Roller Dames IPA

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Earth Rider Brewery in Superior hosted a unique educational experience on March 9 to commemorate International Women’s Day. Womxn beer professionals and beer enthusiasts were invited to participate in a special brew day.

Earth Rider Lead Brewer Allyson Rolph led the brew. Rolph said the intention was to provide an environment that is inclusive and inviting, where it is safe for those not well represented in the brewing industry to ask questions.

“I am hoping by creating a welcoming environment we can bring more diversity into craft beer,” said Rolph. “I don’t expect everyone attending to become brewers, but I am hoping to foster interests, passions, hobbies and curiosities.”

The brew day was a collaborative effort that includes members of the Barley’s Angels Duluth-Superior women’s beer education group as well as members of the Harbor City Roller Derby team.

The Roller Dames IPA will eventually benefit the Twin Ports’ and Northern Minnesota’s original women’s flat track roller derby league. “I’m happy we are able to sponsor and support a diverse and empowering group like the Harbor City Roller Derby team with a portion of the sales of this beer,” said Rolph.

The beer features a special Yakima Chief Hops “Pink Boots Blend” (Loral, Glacier, Mosaic, Simcoe, Sabro). The purchase of these hops supports the Pink Boots Society Scholarship Fund, which provides female beer-industry professionals with educational opportunities to advance their careers.