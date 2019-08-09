Dwinell Country Ales to Release New 500 mL Bottles for 2nd Anniversary

GOLDENDALE, Wash. — Dwinell Country Ales is excited to celebrate its two-year anniversary on Friday, August 16, and Saturday, August 17. To commemorate their second birthday, Dwinell Country Ales will release new beers in 500 ml bottles along with several small batches of tasting room-only beers on draft. They will also feature live music and host a rotating selection of food trucks.

Named one of the “Top Three Small Breweries” in the country by beer writer Jeff Alworth for “Craft Beer & Brewing” magazine, this celebration is the perfect reason to make a trip down the Columbia River Gorge.

Those who visit Dwinell’s tasting room will have the opportunity to sample their newest bottle releases: “Afterglow,” a barrel-aged, dry-hopped sour ale; “Bramble Berry,” a pale lager conditioned in wine barrels with wild yeast and refermented on blackberries; and “Fever Dream,” an amber ale conditioned in whiskey barrels with a blend of wild yeast strains. All three beers will be available on draft and in 500 ml bottles.

Dwinell will also have several special small-batch beers rotating on tap over the weekend, including: “Wild Shrub,” a wild ale refermented over foraged huckleberries; and “Bud Break” a farmhouse ale spiced with rose hips and conditioned on local cherries.

On Friday, guests can dine at the brewery’s new resident food truck, The Dirty Cowgirl, which will feature its normal menu of slow-cooked BBQ along with its Friday night special, a prime rib dinner. That evening, from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm, Columbia Gorge regular McDougall will perform live original music on Dwinell’s outdoor patio. Then, on Saturday, the brewery will host HopTown Wood Fired Pizza, from Wapato, WA, who will bring their mobile pizza oven to make freshly-prepared pizzas.

After a recent visit to Dwinell Country Ales, Eugene, OR-based beer writer Aaron Brussat for “New School Beer” called the brewery “the best thing about Goldendale,” describing it as “one of those rural breweries that isn’t afraid to make wild beer, and does it well.”

About Dwinell Country Ales

Dwinell Country Ales is a small brewery with a family-friendly tasting room on the dry side of the Cascades in downtown Goldendale, WA. There, you’ll find a rotating tap list that showcases farmhouse-inspired, mixed-culture beers, delicately hopped rustic ales, and wild ales fermented with native yeast and local fruit.