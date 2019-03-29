Dwinell Country Ales Expands Distribution to Oregon, Washington

GOLDENDALE, Wash. — Recently named one of the “Top Three Small Breweries” in the country by beer writer Jeff Alworth for Craft Beer & Brewing magazine, Dwinell Country Ales has announced it will begin distribution in Seattle while expanding its current distribution in Oregon through a partnership with Shelton Brothers Oregon.

Shelton Brothers, known for distributing artisanal European and American breweries, will oversee distribution for Dwinell Country Ales at retailers in Portland, Bend, Eugene and Astoria.

“Seattle and Portland are great beer towns that show strong support for the kinds of beers we like to make,” said Justin Leigh, brewer and co-founder of Dwinell Country Ales. “We’re excited to team up with the folks at Shelton Brothers so we can bring our beers to more places in Oregon, which will give our team more time to focus on self-distribution in the greater Seattle area.”

Since opening in August 2017, Dwinell Country Ales has been named one of the “The Six Best Washington Breweries Outside Seattle” by “The Stranger.” In February, Dwinell Country Ales released its first bottles — a curated selection from the brewery’s barrel program that showcases a delicate interplay of oak, locally-ripened fruit, aromatic hops and native wild yeast.

With a focus on farmhouse-inspired beers made from local ingredients, Dwinell Country Ales is quietly becoming a “go-to” destination for beer lovers and those traveling through the Columbia River Gorge.

Thanks to expanded distribution, draft and bottled beers from Dwinell Country Ales will now be available for a larger audience to enjoy throughout Oregon and, starting next week, at select retailers in Seattle.

About Dwinell Country Ales

Dwinell Country Ales is a small brewery with a family-friendly tasting room on the dry side of the Cascades in downtown Goldendale, Washington. There, you will find a rotating tap list that showcases farmhouse-inspired, mixed-culture beers, delicately hopped rustic ales and wild ales fermented with native yeast and local fruit.