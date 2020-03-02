Dust Bowl Brewing Co. to Release Peace, Love & Haze Hazy IPA

TURLOCK, Calif. — Dust Bowl Brewing Co. expands its year-round portfolio with the introduction of Peace, Love & Haze. The new Hazy IPA was first released in draft-only in December with the planned launch of 6-pack/12oz. cans in February. The move to a year-round hazy follows a variety of specialty hazy releases over the past two years.

“The growth in hazy beer has been remarkable,” shares Don Oliver, Brewmaster. “We are proud to offer a Hazy IPA that uses a unique mix of hops to provide the juiciness and fruit flavors that hazy fans appreciate.”

Peace, Love & Haze is a tropical delight crafted with Cashmere, Idaho Gem and Mosaic hops resulting in flavors of pineapple, guava and orange. The flavorful hazy offers consumers a smooth 6.3% ABV and 28 IBU.

“Peace, Love & Haze experienced a tremendous response during the initial on-premise draft launch,” remarks Marc Jalbert, Director of Sales and Marketing. “We’re excited to expand our year-round portfolio and answer the growing consumer demand for well-balanced, fresh Hazy IPAs.”

Comprehensive marketing materials have been developed to support Peace, Love & Haze. Featured items include wholesaler fleet wraps, customized display racks, posters, tent cards, glassware, tin tackers, various giveaways, staff uniforms and in-house taproom signage.

Peace, Love & Haze is available throughout California and Nevada, and at all Dust Bowl Brewing Co. taprooms in Turlock and Monterey, California. Dust Bowl Brewing Co. continues to focus on growth through new beer introductions, expanded distribution and additional satellite taprooms.

To commemorate the new beer, Dust Bowl Brewing Co. is having a Peace, Love & Haze Launch Party on March 28th at the Brewery Taproom Beer Garden, 3000 Fulkerth Road, Turlock, from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm. The DJ kicks off at 6:00 pm with 70s dance party music, a free “koozie” will be given to the first 100 Peace, Love & Haze 12 oz. can purchases, costumes encouraged, and the outdoor BBQ will be open.

