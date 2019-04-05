Dunkin’ and Harpoon Brewery Collaborate on Summer Coffee Pale Ale

BOSTON AND CANTON, Mass. – Let those thoughts of summer sun, fun, pool parties, barbeques and beach days begin, because Dunkin’ and Harpoon Brewery have collaborated to create the ultimate summer sipper. Following their first partnership last fall, the two beverage brands are back together, now introducing a new, limited edition coffee-inspired beer – Harpoon Dunkin’ Summer Coffee Pale Ale – just in time for warmer weather.

A cool new way to kick back at the end of any sunny day or seasonal celebration, Harpoon Dunkin’ Summer Coffee Pale Ale will be available beginning today through summer in both 12 oz. cans and draft at select retail locations across the Eastern U.S. At 5.0 percent ABV, this hoppy tribute to Dunkin’s signature Iced Coffee combines the flavors of Dunkin’s Original Blend with a bright, summery pale ale. The new brew pairs perfectly with delicious summer favorites like coffee rubbed brisket, chipotle chicken tacos, Dunkin’ coffee rolls, and outdoor brunch.

Harpoon Dunkin’ Summer Coffee Pale Ale marks the second craft beer created in partnership between these two iconic American beverage brands. Last October, Dunkin’ and Harpoon Brewery came together to toast the start of fall by introducing Harpoon Dunkin’ Coffee Porter. It proved to be extremely popular among both beer enthusiasts and the brands’ fans alike, with millions of pints served within the regional brewery’s distribution footprint.

According to Tony Weisman, Dunkin’ U.S. Chief Marketing Officer, “The classic tastes of Dunkin’ coffee and Harpoon craft beer make for such an irresistible combination, it was inevitable we’d collaborate again. We saw so much excitement and passion for our partnership last fall, and we’re thrilled to delight our fans who start their day with Dunkin’ coffee and end it by enjoying one of Harpoon’s famous craft beers once more with the introduction of new Summer Coffee Pale Ale.”

“I just depleted the last of my private stash of Harpoon Dunkin’ Coffee Porter the other day, so, selfishly, the timing on this launch couldn’t be better,” said Dan Kenary, Harpoon’s Co-Founder and CEO. “We ended last year’s baseball season with the intro of Harpoon Dunkin’ Coffee Porter, and we’re excited to begin this season with the release of our Summer Coffee Pale Ale. Most importantly, it’s a delicious beer – hoppy and vibrant with a nice coffee character. We’re thrilled to partner with an icon like Dunkin’ again.”

About Dunkin’

Founded in 1950, Dunkin’ is America’s favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin’ is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin’ has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 13 years running. The company has more than 12,800 restaurants in 44 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin’ is part of the Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

About Harpoon

The Harpoon Brewery was founded in 1986 by beer lovers who wanted more and better beer options. When the Brewery was founded, Harpoon was issued Brewing Permit #001 by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, since it was the first to brew commercially in Boston after a dormant period of about 25 years. Harpoon’s line of craft beer features its award winning IPA and seasonal beers, along with special limited releases. In 2014, Harpoon became employee owned.