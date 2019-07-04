Dunedin Brewery to Release 3 New Canned Beers on July 6

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Every summer, to commemorate their longstanding success, Dunedin Brewery (Florida’s Oldest Microbrewery) comes correct with their annual Birthday Party. Founded by Brewer/Owner Michael N. Bryant, this July, the still-independent & family-owned business celebrates their 23rd Anniversary.

On Saturday, July 6th, Dunedin Brewery is releasing three new packaged beers in 16oz Tallboy Cans—only available for purchase in their Tasting Room!

These beers include: their classic Beach Tale Brown Ale (which was actually their first beer ever brewed), Surface Current (a Traditional Gose), and their brand-new, cheekily-titled, “air.” (an extremely light, refreshing, summer lager). Cans will go on sale at 11am.

In conjunction with the Can Release, Dunedin Brewery’s kitchen will be hosting a “Pop-Up Wing Thing” in the outside front of the establishment—serving up new/unique variations of their staple Chicken Wings. This is, of course, in addition to their full-length menu, featuring customary Pub-style selections.

Finally, at night, the celebration culminates in a Live Music Double-Header, featuring Antelope: A Tribute To The Band, Phish (at 9pm), followed by South Florida Electro-Funk by Guavatron (at 11pm). Save the date, for the perfect storm of fun in Dunedin, Florida.

For more information about Dunedin Brewery, please visit http://dunedinbrewery.com.