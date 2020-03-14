Duke’s Brewhouse Using BeerBoard Technology

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — BeerBoard, the leader in technology and data for the hospitality industry, has announced Duke’s Brewhouse has signed as a new retail partner.

Based in Florida, Duke’s Brewhouse currently has locations in Brandon, Lakeland, Plant City, St. Cloud and Winter Haven. Duke’s is bringing the best of a sports bar, local eatery and a live music venue to the communities it serves, hosted by the friendliest and most energetic staff imaginable.

Duke’s is utilizing BeerBoard’s integrated SmartBar technology for data, analytics and trends for its draft beer program. It will also be displaying real-time draft menus via BeerBoardTV and BeerBoard Menu.

SmartBar generates real-time insights, trend-driven analytics, and integrated ordering and inventory for bars and restaurants. Retailers benefit from data on pour volumes and inventory management for its draft beer category. On average, the yield from a keg of beer is 78 percent. Using BeerBoard’s data-driven technology, clients yield an average of 95 percent and sell 20 more pints, or more, from each keg.

Utilizing customer-facing solutions BeerBoardTV and BeerBoard Menu, retailers average sales increases of 10%, while promoted brands grow by as much as 90%. Both solutions eliminate the time, cost and inefficiency of staff having to manually update menus. BeerBoardTV highlights the location’s menu through dynamic digital displays, while BeerBoard Menu automatically syncs the menu with printable menus.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to see real time accountability on our draft beer usage. BeerBoard is giving us an opportunity to maximize our profits in this area of our business,” said Paul Ostendorf, COO of Duke’s Brewhouse Inc. “We look forward to seeing daily analytics to ensure we don’t miss any profit opportunities.”

“On behalf of everyone at BeerBoard, we welcome Duke’s Brewhouse as a new retail partner,” said Josh Solomon, VP National Accounts for BeerBoard. “Duke’s is known to provide a quality customer experience with great food and draft beer selection. With our technology in place, we look forward to helping the Duke’s team achieve their goals in increased sales and ROI around their draft beer program.”

BeerBoard’s robust client list features high-profile independent groups and major chain operators across North America. The list includes industry leaders Buffalo Wild Wings, Hooters, Twin Peaks, Applebee’s and Mellow Mushroom. BeerBoard also partners with major brewers including Lagunitas, Heineken, Diageo, Yuengling, New Belgium, Shiner, Stone and Pabst.

BeerBoard is headquartered in Syracuse, NY, and has offices in New York City, Denver, Minneapolis and Atlanta.

About BeerBoard

BeerBoard is a technology company enabling the food & beverage industry to make data-driven decisions about its bar business. It manages over $1 billion in retail draft beer sales and 45,000 products through its industry-leading solution. The company’s patented digital platform captures, analyzes, and reports real-time data related to bar performance, brand insights and inventory. Built for retailers, brewers and distributors, the versatile online system is easily operated from a single dashboard, and it has streamlined operations and increased top and bottom line revenue all over the United States. Find out more about how BeerBoard is changing the bar industry through data-based business decisions at https://beerboard.com/.