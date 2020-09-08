DuClaw to Release 2Vine: Beer Fermented with Wine Juice

BALTIMORE — Beer and wine lovers can unite over the profile of DuClaw’s newest brew: 2Vine, hitting shelves this month.

A wheat ale fermented with white wine juice, 2Vine’s aromas of floral and citrus will permeate your senses as it pours amber in appearance with an orange hue. With mild sweetness and citrus, 2Vine is light bodied with a crisp and zesty finish.

To craft 2Vine, we ferment beer with juice from white wine grapes. We then finish it off with a splash of tangerine juice. It’s bright, citrusy, and splendidly sweet and tart.

About DuClaw Brewing Company

Baltimore-based and fearlessly innovating in craft beer since 1996: Craft Be Cherished. Rules Be Damned. www.duclaw.com. Distributed in Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington D.C., West Virginia.

