DuClaw Releases Three New Winter Beers

BALTIMORE, Maryland – To celebrate the holidays and kick off winter, DuClaw Brewing Company is releasing three new beers inspired by classic and untraditional seasonal staples.

“These beers offer three unique flavor profiles that can be enjoyed throughout the colder months,” said DuClaw founder and CEO Dave Benfield. “We wanted to create a little something for everyone that honored timeless holiday flavors but stayed true to our roots of exploring creative ingredients and making new traditions.”

The following limited release beers are out on shelves now in 16oz cans and on draft at select locations in DuClaw’s footprint.

Spruce Willis, 8.2% ABV – Built for fans of Die Hard, one of the greatest Christmas movies of all time, this is an explosive, hoppy double IPA with piney bursts from real spruce tips, and pops of wintergreen, mango and grapefruit.

The PastryArchy Macchiato Milk Stout, 6.5% – Put a little pep in your pour with the newest in the PastryArchy series. Savor the subtle caramel notes, freshly ground vanilla beans, and DuClaw’s smooth, secret signature coffee blend.

Sour Me Pomegranate, Passion Fruit, & Plum, 5.5% ABV – As temperatures drop, your tastebuds might need a vacation, so go ahead, take them on a tart, tropical getaway. Pucker up for pure bliss with a perfect swirl of passion fruit, pomegranate and plum purees.

About DuClaw Brewing Company

Baltimore-based and fearlessly innovating in craft beer since 1996: Craft Be Cherished. Rules Be Damned. DuClaw beer is available in 22 U.S. states and DC, as well as in Canada.

Find DuClaw distributed in:Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington D.C., West Virginia.

For More Information:

https://duclaw.com/