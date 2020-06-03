DuClaw Brewing Releases Sour Me Unicorn Farts

BALTIMORE– The glittered sour ale named for unicorn flatulence is arriving back on the beer scene this week, ready to deliver a little levity to people across the country.

Made with a trio of real fruits and edible glitter flecks, Sour Me Unicorn Farts is crafted to mimic the flavors of the famous Fruity Pebbles doughnut from Baltimore-based Diablo Doughnuts, and in collaboration with the doughnut shop.

“This year’s batch is a special one,” said Chris Wood, DuClaw’s director of brewery operations. “Our industry is fighting right now, and we are incredibly grateful for the demand. We’ve tweaked the recipe slightly to better show off the Fruity Pebbles flavors of the doughnut, and we’re excited and ready to get it out there.”

Sour Me Unicorn Farts will be available within DuClaw’s distribution area of 19 states and DC by early June including: AL, CT, DE, FL, GA, IL, IN, KY, MD, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, RI, SC, TN, VA, WV, & Washington, DC.

Additionally, new this year, the beer is available for June pre-order through Brew Pipeline’s Guest Brewer Program in the following additional 15 states: AK, AR, CA, CO, IA, KS, NE, OR, MO (KC only), ME, MN, NH, NV, UT, WI. Interested retailers should email: info@brewpipeline.com.

About DuClaw Brewing Company

Baltimore-based and fearlessly innovating in craft beer since 1996: Craft Be Cherished. Rules Be Damned. www.duclaw.com. Find DuClaw distributed in: Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington D.C., West Virginia. More access to DuClaw beers via Brew Pipeline’s Guest Brewer program.

About Brew Pipeline

Led by industry veterans, Brew Pipeline is the first direct-access platform between the best craft brewers and new markets across the nation. Forward-thinking initiatives including Portfolio, Collab, and Guest Brewer provide a number of opportunities to connect brewers to new markets, retailers and consumers. As a one-stop solution for all logistics beyond the brewers’ dock, Brew Pipeline handles everything from marketing and promotions to order harvesting, registrations and chain communications. Additionally, they provide resources that build brewers brands, expand distributor portfolios, adding true incremental dollars to both breweries and distributors alike. For more information, visit www.brewpipeline.com and follow on social media @brewpipline and @guestbrewer.

For More Information: duclaw.com/beers/sour-me-unicorn-farts/