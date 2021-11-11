DuClaw Brewing Company and Bottleshare Team Up to Give Back with Nostalgic Neapolitan Stout

BALTIMORE, Maryland – Bringing back a childhood staple for a good cause, DuClaw Brewing Company and Bottleshare are collaborating to release ‘3 Scoops,’ a Neapolitan ice cream-inspired brew, fit for adult taste buds. Staying true to its original scoop roots, the creamy flavor profile offers a stack of vanilla, strawberry, and chocolate notes brought together by a slightly sweet stout base with roasted grain flavors.

One hundred percent of proceeds will go towards Bottleshare’s efforts, which supports craft beer industry workers experiencing financial hardships outside of the workplace. The nonprofit distributes emergency funds for day-to-day living expenses, enabling fellow workers to pay their bills and put food on the table.

“When I first learned we would be collaborating with DuClaw, I was absolutely stoked out of my mind,” said Christopher Glenn, founder of Bottleshare. “As a young non-profit organization, we seek to connect with those in our industry who share our similar values such as community, camaraderie, love, and support for one another. DuClaw checks all the boxes and we couldn’t be more humbled and grateful.”

In 2018, Glenn was struck by a drunk driver after working his shift at Dry County Brewing Company, which caused him to suffer a traumatic brain injury that made it challenging to drive. In response, the brewery partnered with Lyft to offer free trips for Glenn, and promotion discounts to customers. This act of kindness inspired Glenn to help more industry workers, which led him to launch Bottleshare.

“Judging by the past year and a half, it’s safe to say that life will always throw you a curveball, but it’s important for us to uplift each other when the unexpected happens,” said Rachel Bradley, marketing manager for DuClaw.

“Christopher has figured out a way to do just that, which is why we’re proud to join forces on this release. Every time we create a beer that’s a traditional nod to the simple pleasures in life, like ice cream, it tends to bring comfort to our consumers. And with this partnership, that comfort will extend to our craft beer community members in need, which is a great feeling.”

A collaboration of many, the strawberry puree was donated by Araza Natural Purees, and the cocoa nibs, cocoa powder, and vanilla bean were kindly offered by Cocoa Supply.

“With this next step in our journey, the DuClaw family is providing us with the opportunity and platform to continue to not only raise funds, but just as importantly, continue to raise awareness. For this, we are extremely thankful,” said Glenn.

3 Scoops offers a 7.5% ABV and now available in 12oz cans and on draft at select locations within DuClaw’s footprint of 24 states and D.C.

About DuClaw Brewing Company

Baltimore-based and fearlessly innovating in craft beer since 1996: Craft Be Cherished. Rules Be Damned. DuClaw beer is available in 24 U.S. states and DC, as well as in Canada.

Find DuClaw distributed in: Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington D.C., West Virginia.

About Bottleshare

Bottleshare is a fundraising and fund distribution 501c3 nonprofit organization for the Craft Beverage Industry. The group raises money through various collaborations and partnerships within the community as well as the generous support of donors and sponsors. Bottleshare then grants emergency financial assistance to brewery, winery, and distillery businesses and workers who have experienced extreme hardships such as injury, illness, or disaster.

For More Information:

https://duclaw.com/