DuClaw Brewing Announces Return of Unicorn Farts Beer

BALTIMORE — Baltimore craft brewery DuClaw Brewing Company posted photos of brewer Brandon Stanko and Diablo Doughnuts owner Michael Roslan in a bathtub full of Fruity Pebbles this week to announce the June 2020 return of their collaboration beer, ‘Sour Me Unicorn Farts.’

“We wanted to get the word out there in a creative way before December preorders,” said DuClaw Marketing Director Madeline Caldwell. “Recreating Lizzo’s genius Skittles bathtub post on Instagram was an idea we couldn’t pass up. A lot of people had to say yes to make this happen with a small budget, and we pulled it off.”

The shoot took place in the iconic Graffiti Alley in Baltimore, Maryland. Glam was done by Fleurt Beauty Company, styling help from Lauren Bell Style, and photography by Rachel Bradley, who is part of the DuClaw team. The shoot used 32 boxes of Fruity Pebbles cereal, 36 Unicorn Farts donuts, a bathtub that was later donated to Habitat’s ReStore, and a whole lot of glitter.

Sour Me Unicorn Farts will be available for distributor preorder in December 2019. The beer will hit shelves by June 2020.