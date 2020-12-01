DuClaw Brewing Announces Return of Sour Me Unicorn Farts in 2021

BALTIMORE — DuClaw Brewing announced today its partnered with Brew Pipeline to re-release Sour Me Unicorn Farts in May 2021 for national distribution. Made with a trio of real fruits and edible glitter flecks, the sour ale is crafted to mimic the flavors of the famous Fruity Pebbles doughnut from Baltimore-based Diablo Doughnuts.

“This is our third year producing Sour Me Unicorn Farts,” says Chris Wood, DuClaw’s director of brewery operations. “The demand is incredible and continues to grow, so this year will be our biggest drop yet in order to reach even more fans across the country.”

“Brew Pipeline distributors quickly sold out of Unicorn Farts during the last release in 2020,” says Kris Graham, Brew Pipeline’s Western distribution manager. “As a result, we were unable to replenish on short notice. This advance timeline will allow us to meet an even greater demand for Unicorn Farts this coming summer 2021.”

DuClaw’s partnership with Brew Pipeline will allow Sour Me Unicorn Farts to be distributed nationally. SRP is $11.99-$12.99 for 6/4 16oz cans. Additional product specs include:

  • 5.5% ABV
  • 10 IBU
  • Color: golden/straw-yellow
  • Hop variety: Tettnang
  • Grains: Pilsner, Light Wheat, & Torrified Wheat

Orders will need to be placed before January 1, 2021 to accommodate brewer production and planning needs for national release. Shipments to markets expected in May 2021. Interested retailers should email: info@brewpipeline.com.

About DuClaw Brewing Company

Baltimore-based and fearlessly innovating in craft beer since 1996: Craft Be Cherished. Rules Be Damned. www.duclaw.com.

About Brew Pipeline

Led by industry veterans, Brew Pipeline is a national distribution platform, linking the best craft brewers to new markets across. Forward-thinking initiatives including Portfolio, Collab, and Guest Brewer provide a number of opportunities to connect brewers to new markets, retailers and consumers. As a one-stop solution for all logistics beyond the brewers’ dock, Brew Pipeline handles everything from marketing and promotions to order harvesting, registrations and chain communications. Additionally, they provide resources that build brewers brands, expand distributor portfolios, adding true incremental dollars to both breweries and distributors alike. For more information, visit www.brewpipeline.com and follow on social media @brewpipline.

For more information: https://www.brewpipeline.com/

