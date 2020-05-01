Dry Dock Brewing Company adds Sessionable Lager to Year-Round Lineup

Aurora, Colo. – Dry Dock Brewing Company is announcing the release of Dayboard Lager — a refreshing and sessionable lager — as the latest addition to its year-round fleet of beers. At 110 calories and only three carbs, Dayboard Lager was developed to meet the demand for light and drinkable low-calorie beer options.

Dayboard Lager is a great sessionable beer option at 4.5% ABV, making it the perfect beer for warm spring and summer days. Brewed with Munich malts and Ekuanot hops, this light lager has a subtle malt character that’s balanced by just a hint of hops to keep it crisp and refreshing. It’s a truly sessionable beer.

Co-owner Kevin DeLange said, “We are very excited to expand our low carb and low-calorie options that we started with Mysters Hard Seltzers. I think this is the perfect addition to round out our year-round offerings. After 15 years in the brewing industry, I’m in need of low-calorie beer options myself!”

Dayboard Lager is available at Dry Dock’s tasting room and grocery and liquor stores throughout Colorado. During the stay-at-home order, South Dock offers curbside and to-go from noon to 7 p.m. daily and orders may be placed by calling (303) 400-5606 or at beerme@drydockbrewing.com.

ABOUT DRY DOCK BREWING CO.

Established in 2005, Dry Dock Brewing Company was the first brewery in Aurora, Colorado and is now proud to be one of Colorado’s top producing breweries. With 25 GABF medals and 8 World Beer Cup awards,Dry Dock Brewing Company serves its beers and hard seltzers in its two Aurora tasting rooms. Visit the brewery online, follow on Facebook, on Instagram and Twitter.