Drunk Fruit Hard Seltzer Brings Asian Fruit Flavors to Local Shops in Los Angeles and Virginia

LOS ANGELES — Drunk Fruit hard seltzer brings its colorful mascots and unique Asian fruit flavors to select local beer and wine shops in Los Angeles and Virginia.

Available today, Drunk Fruit hard seltzer offers two new flavors, yuzu and lychee, in a light and crisp formula with only 95 calories, 4 g of carbohydrates, and 0 g of sugar.

“It’s time the world knew about these fruits. What better way to show them off than through the universal language of hard seltzer?” said co-founder Steven Tang.

For the uninitiated, the lychee fruit has been described as tasting like a grape with sweeter, floral notes. Drunk Fruit uses real lychee fruit flavoring to create a unique and refreshing hard seltzer that stands out in a sea of competitors.

From the outside, a yuzu fruit might look like the ugly duckling in a bushel of lemons, but inside, the citrus fruit brings together the tanginess and bite of a lime, lemon, and grapefruit. Fans of those flavors might just have a new favorite on their hands.

Regardless of whether you have experienced these fruits before, Drunk Fruit is a hard seltzer that can be enjoyed by anyone. “While some of our customers might be reminded by the sweet lychee jello cups or yuzu candies they enjoyed as kids, we are really excited to share those flavors with a brand new group of people”, Tang. “We invite everyone to have some fun and learn a little about Asian food culture at the same time. So far the response has been amazing.”

