Drizly Reports 700% Year-Over-Year Sales Increase in Connecticut

BOSTON – Drizly, the nation’s first and largest alcohol e-commerce marketplace, today announced continued growth in Connecticut, with the addition of five BevMax stores throughout the state. Drizly has seen accelerated expansion in the state this year, with a 500% increase in total store count since October 2018 and a 700% increase in sales year-over-year from 2018 to 2019.

Adults of legal drinking age can shop beer, wine and spirits via Drizly.com and the Drizly app (App Store and Google Play) for the widest selection and on-demand alcohol delivery in under 60 minutes. Drizly’s network now encompasses 1,400 stores in over 100 markets across North America. The average retailer on Drizly in Connecticut offers customers more than 4,000 SKUs.

“Connecticut is an incredibly strong market, with many customers welcoming the idea of on-demand alcohol delivery since we first launched here in 2016,” said Bryan Goodwin, SVP of Commercial Sales and Operations at Drizly. “As the leading on-demand alcohol marketplace in the U.S., we’re now focused on increasing coverage within established markets, like Connecticut to offer an even better experience, with a wider selection and faster delivery.”

First launching in Connecticut in 2016, with retail partners such as BevMax, Fairway Market Wine and Spirts, Maximum Beverage, M&R Liquors, Universal Package Store and Total Wine, Drizly offers the widest selection of beer, wine and spirits and the convenience of delivery in under 60 minutes. The service is available throughout the state with a total of 29Connecticut retail partner locations and deep coverage in key markets such as New Haven, Hartford, East Hartford, West Hartford, Bridgeport, Bristol, Fairfield, Norwalk, Greenwich, Stamford, New London, and Tolland. In addition to offering on-demand delivery, Drizly offers intrastate shipping in Connecticut, allowing consumers to gift and order beer, wine and spirits throughout the state.

“Our customers have grown to expect an on-demand delivery option. They’re looking for the same positive shopping experience with a wide selection, competitive prices and reliable customer service, and through our partnership with Drizly, we’re able to deliver on just that,” said Angelo Martelli CSW,Director of Wine, Fairway Wine and Spirits “We have seen tremendous growth since joining Drizly in 2018. We’ve continued to add more stores throughout the region, which both increases sales and provides that improved convenience for our customers–it’s a win-win.”

Drizly equips all retailer partners with the opportunity to reach new customers, access unique and actionable insights and leverage technology to reliably and responsibly offer delivery with proprietary ID verification technology that enables store personnel to scan and verify IDs.

About Drizly

Drizly is North America’s largest alcohol marketplace and the best way to shop beer, wine and spirits. With the speed and convenience of on-demand delivery and shipping, customers can easily browse and order their favorites through the Drizly website or mobile app. By partnering with the best retail stores in over 100 cities in North America, Drizly provides consumers a rich e-commerce experience that offers unrivaled selection, competitive pricing, and personalized content to users of legal drinking age. Drizly operates across the United States and Canada, from Austin to Boston, Calgary to Tampa, New York City to Denver (and beyond). Backed by world-class institutional investors, the company has raised over $67 million to date.

About Fairway Market

Fairway Market offers customers a differentiated one-stop shopping experience “Like No Other Market.” Fairway has established itself as a leading food retailing destination in the Greater New York City metropolitan area, with stores that emphasize an extensive selection of fresh, natural and organic products, prepared foods and hard-to-find specialty and gourmet offerings, along with a full assortment of conventional groceries. The Fairway Market family includes 15 food stores and 4 wine and spirits locations. Fairway Market is headquartered in New York, New York. For more information, please visit Fairway’s website at www.fairwaymarket.com.