Drizly Launches On-Demand Delivery in Chattanooga

BOSTON — Drizly, the nation’s first and largest alcohol e-commerce marketplace, announced the availability of its e-commerce and on-demand delivery platform in Chattanooga. Through partnerships with five premier local adult beverage retailers, adults of legal drinking age can now shop on Drizly from the widest selection of wine, beer and spirits and get delivery to their doorsteps in under 60 minutes.

Drizly’s initial partner retailers in Chattanooga include Eagle Liquor, Chattanooga Wine & Spirits, Easy Liquor and Wine, Riverside Wine & Spirits and Harry’s Wine and Spirits. Drizly first became available in Tennessee in 2016 when it launched in Nashville, and since has expanded to Knoxville and Memphis.

“Partnering with Drizly to offer our valued customers on-demand delivery is an invaluable addition to our business,” said Brijesh Patel, Manager of Eagle Liquor. “With people spending more time at home, Drizly’s technology enables us to continue providing our customers with premium service, and reach new ones, at a time when online shopping and home delivery have become close to essential.”

“Drizly succeeds when we effectively support local adult beverage retailers and help them grow. Now is a more important time than ever to bring Drizly to Chattanooga,” said Blaine Grinna, Director of Retailer Development at Drizly. “Alcohol shoppers are utilizing our platform in unprecedented numbers, and in doing so, discovering the ease of shopping their favorite stores and tapping an unmatched selection of favorites and hard-to-find products, all while enjoying the convenience and safety of home delivery.”

Consumers of legal drinking age in cities throughout Tennessee, and in over 220 markets across North America, can visit Drizly.com or download the Drizly app (App Store andGoogle Play) to shop inventory from local retailers in their market for beer, wine and spirits delivered in under 60 minutes. A detailed look at recent changes in Drizly’s delivery processes to maximize customer and retailer employee safety can be found here.Retailers in Tennessee and across North America who are interested in learning more about growing their business with on-demand alcohol delivery on Drizly’s e-commerce platform can find more information at joindrizly.com.

