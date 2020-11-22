Drizly Expands in Houston and Austin via Spec’s

BOSTON — Just in time for the holidays, Drizly, the nation’s first and largest alcohol e-commerce marketplace, today announced a major expansion of alcohol delivery throughout Houston and Austin. It comes with the addition of 34 to Drizly’s network, which expands online shopping and 60-minute-or-less delivery of alcohol to 570,000 additionalTexans of legal drinking age in the Houston and Austin Metro areas. In addition, he expansion adds an average 5,750 additional products per store to the widest selection of beer, wine, and spirits for Texans to have delivered straight to their door.

“The holiday season is the perfect time to expand our relationship with a prominent retailer like Spec’s, and to bring the ease and convenience of online alcohol shopping to more consumers in Houston and Austin,” said Blaine Grinna, Director of Retailer Development at Drizly.

Consumers of legal drinking age in cities throughout Texas, and in a total of 1,400+ cities across North America, can visit Drizly.com or download the Drizly app (App Store andGoogle Play) to shop inventory from local retailers in their market for beer, wine, and spirits delivered in under 60 minutes. A detailed look at recent changes in delivery processes to ensure customer and retailer employee safety can be found here.

Texas retailers interested in learning more about growing their business with on-demand alcohol delivery on Drizly can find more information atjoindrizly.com. Additionally, Drizly’s recently launched BevAlc Insights provides data and insights about the beverage alcohol industry and its fast-growing e-commerce sector. The platform is regularly updated with category and market trend forecasts, fresh consumer insights and other information and counsel developed expressly to help adult beverage retailers grow.

About Drizly

Drizly is North America’s largest e-commerce alcohol marketplace and the best way to shop beer, wine, and spirits. With the speed and convenience of on-demand delivery and shipping, Drizly partners with retailers in 1,400+ cities to offer consumers of legal drinking age unrivaled selection and a transparent, personalized shopping experience. Backed by world-class institutional investors, Drizly partners with retailers to bring their shelves online, helping them to reach new customers, tap into key market and customer insights, and diversify their business to grow sales.

About Spec’s

Since 1962, Texas family-owned Spec’s Family Partners has been providing exceptional service and an ever-increasing selection of tantalizing treats for hungry and thirsty Texans. With over 170 locations in more than 80 counties, this once-small enterprise now boasts tens of thousands of products in its larger locations, including over 15,000 wines, mixers, hundreds of spirits and beers, premium cigars, snacks, gourmet foods and accessories.