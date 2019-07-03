Drizly Announces San Antonio Network Expansion

BOSTON — Drizly, the nation’s first and largest alcohol e-commerce marketplace, today announced a significant network expansion in San Antonio, nearly doubles its store count over recent months. Through a continued expansion with Gabriel’s Liquor, Drizly will be offering delivery from 18 Gabriel’s locations and 30 Don’s & Ben’s locations. In addition to greatly improving the service and selection for the 1MM+ customers already served, Drizly will now bring delivery in under 60 minutes to an additional 60,000+ adults of legal drinking age in Hot Wells and Highland Hills.

Adults of legal drinking age can shop beer, wine and spirits via Drizly.com and the Drizly app (App Store and Google Play) for the widest selection and on-demand alcohol delivery in under 60 minutes. Drizly’s network now encompasses 1,400 stores in over 100 markets across North America.

“San Antonio embraced online alcohol shopping and delivery from day one back in 2017,” said Scott Braun, CMO of Drizly. “We have built a strong relationship with a highly regarded local retailer and are really excited not only to help them expand their reach via Drizly, but also to partner together to bring an even better experience to the residents of San Antonio.”

Gabriel’s Liquor, a premier destination for wine, beer, spirits and more, was one of the first San Antonio retailers to launch on Drizly’s marketplace in 2017. With Drizly’s latest expansion, 28 of the chain’s locations (including Gabriel’s, Dons & Bens and Riverwalk) are available on the platform for consumers to browse, compare, purchase and order on-demand delivery to their doorstep in under 60 minutes.

“The reason for expanding our relationship with Drizly is quite simple. Customer service is our highest priority,” said Cindy Gabriel, Owner of Gabriel’s Liquors. “Through Drizly, we’ve been able to reach new customers and provide our already loyal customers an amazing experience and new way to connect with us and our services.”

Drizly equips all retailer partners with the opportunity to reach new customers, access unique and actionable insights and leverage technology to reliably and responsibly offer delivery with proprietary ID verification technology that enables store personnel to scan and verify IDs. New retail partners interested in joining Drizly can learn more at joindrizly.com.

About Drizly

Drizly is North America’s largest alcohol marketplace and the best way to shop beer, wine and liquor. With the speed and convenience of on-demand delivery and shipping, customers can easily browse and order their favorites through the Drizly website or mobile app. By partnering with the best retail stores in over 100 markets in North America, Drizly provides consumers a rich e-commerce experience that offers unrivaled selection, competitive pricing, and personalized content to users of legal drinking age. Drizly operates across the United States and Canada, from Austin to Boston, Calgary to Tampa, New York City to Denver (and beyond). Backed by world-class institutional investors, the company has raised over $67 million to date.