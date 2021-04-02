DrinkTanks Names Caroline Macdonnell Director of Marketing

Bend, OR – DrinkTanks is pleased to announce the addition of Caroline Macdonell as the new Director of Marketing. Macdonell will be responsible for the development and day-to-day operations of the brand.

“We are happy to have Caroline on board,” said Nicholas Hill, founder and CEO of DrinkTanks, “With her industry experience and strategic ‘what if’ mindset, Caroline is exactly the addition we need to help move the DrinkTanks brand forward.”

Macdonell comes to DrinkTanks with nearly 10 years of beer industry experience, most recently as the national field marketing manager for Deschutes Brewery. Her career spans multiple facets of sales and marketing including strategic planning & brand development, go-to-market strategy, new market expansions, retail marketing, and strategic partnerships. In addition to her vast marketing knowledge, Macdonell is also a Certified Cicerone®.

Macdonell shared her eagerness to dive in, saying, “I am incredibly excited to bring my craft beer expertise to such an innovative, high quality, and adventurous ally to the industry. I look forward to helping guide DrinkTanks as we continue to meet the changing needs of our partners in beer, beverage, and beyond.”

About DrinkTanks:

Founded in 2013, Bend, Oregon-based DrinkTanks® makes premium growlers and beverage accessories. With their complete Travel Keg™ system and adventure-ready cups and accessories, customers never compromise on flavor or quality, no matter where life’s adventures take them. DrinkTanks believes everyone from beer connoisseurs to backyard barbecuers deserve to amplify the moment wherever they are.