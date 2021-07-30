Dos Equis Launches College Football Promotion

White Plains, NY – Dos Equis® is welcoming the return of college football with even more reasons to jump up, high five, and cheers every week by giving fans a ‘Dos of game day’ from the beer that is brewed to outscore the rest. Beginning August 1 and running through January 20, 2022, Dos Equis® beer drinkers and college football fans have the chance to win weekly prizes leading up to the Championship game. The lucky grand prize winner will take home the Ultimate Game Day entertainment set.

“Dos Equis® continues to support college football and their passionate fans. Dos Equis® Lager is 55% more likely to be purchased for attending a tailgating event than other offerings in the Mexican Imports segment, and 83% more likely compared with the rest of the beer category[1].

There’s no denying the enthusiasm Dos Equis® consumers show for college football,” says Ashleigh Phelps, Senior Brand Manager. “Dos Equis® owns the Mexican Imports ‘College Sports Fandom’ arena across on- and off-premise channels, over indexing in sports watched, attended, and fan engagement. We know 64% of Dos Equis® consumers are college sports fans and in team-sponsored states, Dos Equis® ranks higher than its competitors, including Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Guinness, Corona Extra, and Pacifico on draught1,” continues Phelps. “Retailers should expect college football fans to stock up on Dos Equis® for gameday, and can capture incremental sales and profits with impactful merchandising and display.”

The Dos Equis® College Football program drives engagement at POS by encouraging shoppers to snap a picture of themselves with Dos Equis® and uploading the photo to DosEquis.com/Fan to enter the sweepstakes. Weekly prizes include LED signs and branded hats and t-shirts. The grand prize winner will take home the Ultimate Game Day entertainment set, which includes a home theater sofa and smart table.

The activation utilizes multiple touchpoints to drive consideration and trial via impactful branding, including retail theatre and eye-catching POS. Dos Equis® branded merchandise for on- and off-premise includes dress-up kit displays, standees, tuck cards, base wraps, cooler decals, tap handle toppers, pennant streamers, tailgate tables and chairs, t-shirts, stadium clear bags, helmet pinatas, hats, and inflatable footballs. The program is also supported with social and digital advertising to drive brand awareness, store traffic, and high basket ring.

About Dos Equis

Dos Equis is the number one Mexican franchise draught beer in the on premise. Nationally, Dos Equis has the highest ROS among Mexican Import brands on Draft. The Dos Equis portfolio includes Dos Equis lager, Dos Equis Ambar and the new Dos Equis Mexican Pale Ale (MPA). Dos Equis is imported into the US by HEINEKEN USA Inc., the nation’s leading high-end beer importer, which is a subsidiary of Heineken International N.V., the world’s most international brewer. For news and updates, follow us on Twitter & Instagram @DosEquis, or visit dosequis.com.

[1] AOD – Total US x AOC – Rolling 13 Weeks Ending 8.31.19