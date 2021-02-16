Dos Equis Donates to Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation

White Plains, NY – Restaurant workers have been among the hardest hit by the global pandemic. With many bars and restaurants forced to shut permanently, loyal patrons are saying good-bye to their favorite servers and the local dining and drinking establishments that employ them –a significant loss for the restaurant community. Now, Dos Equis® is making it easier to make an impact. In a charitable promotion extending through June 2021, Dos Equis® will match every purchase with a $1 donation to Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation. Beer drinkers will know that when they purchase Dos Equis®, they are doing a ‘Dos of Good’.

“We’ve all been affected by COVID-19 in some shape or form,” says Reggie Gustave, Dos Equis Senior Brand Manager, HEINEKEN USA “Within the restaurant community, regulars are losing contact with bartenders, servers, and hangouts, ending relationships and leaving everyone feeling a bit isolated. Dos Equis® is committed to supporting these tireless workers, the hospitality industry, and the warm camaraderie that stems from the simple act of enjoying a beer with friends,” continues Gustave. “We’re giving back to those who have given us so much. For beer drinkers, ordering a cold Dos Equis® has never felt so good.”

“This generosity from Dos Equis could not come at a better time for restaurant workers,” says John deBary, Co-Founder and Board President of Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation. “Our industry has been especially hard hit by the pandemic and ‘Dos of Good’ will surely bring much-needed assistance to those receiving resources through our Covid-19 Crisis Relief Fund.”

The on-premise program is activated when consumers purchase Dos Equis® and upload their receipt to www.DosEquis.com/ADosofGood. This simple act triggers a $1 donation from Dos Equis® to RWCF. ‘A Dos of Good’ merchandising materials to support the programming include a poster, table tent, banner, digital images, and menu stickers to drive awareness and consumer engagement.

Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation is an advocacy and action non-profit created by and for restaurant workers. By addressing quality-of-life issues that disproportionately affect restaurant workers, RWCF is a nationwide community dedicated to making the restaurant industry more hospitable to everyone.

About Dos Equis

Dos Equis is the number one Mexican franchise draught beer in the on premise. Nationally, Dos Equis has the highest ROS among Mexican Import brands on Draft. The Dos Equis portfolio includes Dos Equis lager, Dos Equis Ambar and the new Dos Equis Mexican Pale Ale (MPA). Dos Equis is imported into the US by HEINEKEN USA Inc., the nation’s leading high-end beer importer, which is a subsidiary of Heineken International N.V., the world’s most international brewer. For news and updates, follow us on Twitter & Instagram @DosEquis, or visit dosequis.com.