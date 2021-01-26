Dos Equis 3X3U National Basketball Championship Promotion Offers VIP Tournament Perk

White Plains, NY – Joining in the excitement of March basketball from initial tip-off to final buzzer, Dos Equis® is all in with another round of enjoyment. As the official sponsor of the Dos Equis® 3X3U National Championship, the popular Mexican beer import is giving shoppers a chance at an exclusive VIP basketball weekend including tickets to 3X3U and college basketball’s 2021 national championship. Retailers can leverage the action with a February-March multi-channel promotion featuring impactful in-store merchandising and an engaging consumer sweepstakes.

The groundbreaking 3-on-3 college basketball tournament brings together the country’s best collegiate seniors to compete one last time in Indianapolis, IN, the host city for college basketball’s national championship. The field represents the Division I conference teams, with 56 Pool Play Games and 15 Championship Elimination Round Games played over three days. At stake is a prize pool totaling over $150,000.

“We’re leveraging the energy and enthusiasm of college basketball’s peak moment to provide a broader platform for Dos Equis® and to drive store traffic to help retailers sell more Dos Equis®,” says Reggie Gustave, Dos Equis Senior Brand Manager, HEINEKEN USA. “We continue to strengthen our connection to college sports to reach younger Millennials who are highly engaged with their college teams during this cultural moment,” continues Gustave. “Dos Equis® will stand out from the crowd and interrupt the regularly scheduled championship with an engaging, exclusive and fast-paced tournament within THE tournament.”

The integrated retail activation around 3X3U includes a text-to-win sweepstakes for a chance at a VIP basketball experience. Consumers who snap a photo of themselves enjoying a cold Dos Equis® and upload it to Twitter with #3X3USweeps are entered for a chance to win a VIP trip for three including VIP access to 3X3U and tickets to the championship games. Merchandising materials available to on- and off-premise operators include a pole topper, standee, and basketball-themed merchandise. Dos Equis® and college basketball are the perfect picks for this engaging promotion.

About Dos Equis

Dos Equis is the number one Mexican franchise draught beer in the on premise. Nationally, Dos Equis has the highest ROS among Mexican Import brands on Draft. The Dos Equis portfolio includes Dos Equis lager, Dos Equis Ambar and the new Dos Equis Mexican Pale Ale (MPA). Dos Equis is imported into the US by HEINEKEN USA Inc., the nation’s leading high-end beer importer, which is a subsidiary of Heineken International N.V., the world’s most international brewer. For news and updates, follow us on Twitter & Instagram @DosEquis, or visit dosequis.com.