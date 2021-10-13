Dogfish Head’s Camp Amp Returns

Milton, Delaware – It’s time for flannel shirts, changing leaves and delicious fireside treats – fall is officially in full-swing and Dogfish Head has the perfect liquid pairing for the season! Making its comeback for the second consecutive year, Dogfish Head’s Camp Amp is a 6.5% ABV milk stout brewed with real marshmallows, graham crackers, cinnamon, Madagascar vanilla beans and smoked malt. Inspired by chilly nights around the campfire, this nostalgia-inducing libation boasts delectable aromas of chocolate, vanilla, graham cracker, light roast and subtle smoke. Rich with mouth-watering notes of milk chocolate, vanilla and of course, s’mores,Camp Amp is NOW available on taps and shelves nationwide. Check outDogfish Head’s Fish Finder to track down a 6pk/12oz bottles.

“As the weather cools, I couldn’t be happier to welcomeCamp Amp back into my rotating lineup of fall-centric sippers,” said Sam Calagione,Dogfish Head Founder & Brewer. “Don’t get me wrong – I love myself a good s’mores sandwich, but withCamp Amp, I can drink-in all the flavors of that classic rustic dessert without the hassle of building a fire (although, I highly recommend enjoying this brew around a campfire’s crackling flame), roasting countless marshmallows until golden brown perfection is achieved and then, dealing with those dreaded post-s’mores sticky fingers. It’s a win-win in my book!”

A delicious addition toDogfish Head’s portfolio of off-centered ales, this year’s iteration of Camp Amp rounds out the brewery’s 2021 Off-Centered Art Series. This annual collection of limited-edition beers not only personifies the creative expression at the intersection of art and ales but features label artwork by a special collaborating artist. For the brewery’s 2021 lineup, which includes Punkin Ale, Sun-Day-Feels, Mango Smoovie and Camp Amp, that collaborating artist is Ryan Besch. An illustrator based in Buffalo, New York, Besch has been designing gig posters and vinyl art for more than 20 years, and has worked with a plethora of well-known groups, including Phish, The Black Keys, O.A.R. and more.

Besch’s playful, illustration-based take on the label artwork for this year’s iteration ofCamp Amp features a colorful group of misfit characters in costumes congregating around a wood stove filled with flames. A rag-tag bunch of only three, these party-goers include a figure with a marshmallow mask, whose melting face suggests he is hanging out a little too close to the fire, playing acoustic tunes on a guitar. As the figure strums, his guitar comes to life and its impending music dances away into the dark night.

Dogfish Head has proudly focused on brewing beers with culinary ingredients outside the Reinheitsgebot since the day it opened as the smallest American craft brewery nearly 25 years ago.

