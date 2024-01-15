Dogfish Head’s 2024 Beverage Release Calendar

MILTON, Del.— With the New Year comes Dogfish Head’s announcement of its annual beverage release calendar but this year, the brewery is shaking things up! Dogfish Head excitedly unveils its 2024 lineup of beers and full-proof spirits but holds back on news about its ready-to-drink cocktails, sharing only emojis to represent that portion of the brand’s offerings. Here’s what they’ve got in store for 2024!

Harnessing its more than 20 years of distilling experience, Dogfish Head’s spirits-based, ready-to-drink cocktails* in a can feature two shots of full-proof spirits and two real fruit flavors in every recipe. The result? A deliciously real, bar-quality cocktail without the hassle. Next year’s ready-to-drink cocktail lineup includes the following recipes and packages.

Art Series Ales with Artwork by Methane Studios:

Celebrating the magic at the intersection of art and ales, Dogfish Head’s annual Art Series is a collection of four unique beers featuring label artwork by a singular collaborating artist. Next year’s Art Series beers will boast label designs by Methane Studios. Known for creating hand-crafted, intensely detailed screen prints, Methane Studios is an Atlanta-based operation made up of an Ohio-native, beer-loving duo, Mark McDevitt and Robert Lee.

Nordic Spring (6.5% ABV): A hazy IPA brewed with Norwegian Kveik yeast, wild juniper berries, orange peel and Danko rye malt.

Mandarin & Mango Crush (6.0% ABV): A citrusy fruit beer brewed with boatloads of mandarin oranges and mangos.

Punkin Ale® (7.0% ABV): A fall-favorite, full-bodied brown ale brewed with real pumpkin meat, brown sugar and spices.

NEW!Covered In NuggsTM (7.1% ABV): A classically dank, piney IPA judiciously hopped with heaps of Citra, Simcoe, Amarillo and Centennial hops.

Every Day, Year-Round Beers:

Dogfish Head’s lineup of year-round beers features a combination of both national and East Coast-only releases, including:

Citrus Squall (8.0% ABV): The perfect storm of an imperial golden ale and a paloma cocktail brewed with blue agave nectar, lime peels and grapefruit juice.

60 Minute IPA (6.0% ABV): A continually hopped IPA brewed with a slew of intense Northwest hops to deliver a pungently, citrusy, grassy hop flavor without being crushingly bitter.

90 Minute Imperial IPA (9.0% ABV): One of the first continually hopped beers whose powerful malt backbone supports its extreme hopping rate for rich pine and fruity citrus hop aromas, and a pungent, but not overly bitter, hop flavor.

SeaQuench Ale (4.9% ABV): A session sour mash-up of a crisp Kolsch, a salty Gose and a tart Beliner Weiss brewed in sequence with black limes, lime juice and sea salt.

Slightly Mighty (4.0% ABV): A lo-cal IPA that is slight in calories and carbs with mighty hop character and has just 95 calories, 3.6g carbs, 1g protein and 0g fat per 12oz can.

Blue Hen Pilsner** (4.8% ABV): A crisp and refreshing pilsner brewed with only four ingredients: water, yeast, spicy noble Saaz hops, and Delaware-grown and malted barley.

Hazy Squall** (6.5% ABV): A juicy IPA continually hopped with Cascade hops and dry-hopped with a luscious hop blend to form a tropical citrus tempest.

Caution Cap Beers & Variety Packs:

Made up of beers clocking in at 15.0% ABV or higher, Dogfish Head’s Caution Cap series is marked by distinct neon yellow and black bottle caps, each adorned with a “caution” exclamation mark … er, shark. This eye-catching indication denotes a beer that is perfect for cellaring.

120 Minute IPA (15.5% ABV): An unfiltered and abundantly hoppy Imperial IPA continuously hopped with a copious amount of high-alpha American hops throughout the boil and whirlpool, and then dry-hopped with a boatload of hops.

AffogatoWorld Wide Stout (15.0% ABV): A special edition of Dogfish Head’s highly sought-after Imperial stout, inspired by the classic Italian dessert, affogato. Dogfish Head’s World Wide Stout is a dark, rich and roasty beer brewed with a ridiculous amount of barley. This version takes things a step further, as it is infused with loads of locally roasted coffee and sweet vanilla.

For drinkers seeking a bit more variety, Dogfish Head will release four seasonal variety 12pk/12oz cans throughout 2024, each with four tasty brews, including one variety pack exclusive beer. The brewery will also debut a new All-IPA variety 12pk/12oz cans featuring some of its most iconic hop-centric beers.

NEW! All-IPA Variety Pack**: Hitting shelves in select East Coast markets in February, this new variety pack will contain four hoppy brews – 60 Minute IPA, 90 Minute IPA, Slightly Mighty and Hazy Squall.

Spring Variety Pack: Available now, this variety pack features 60 Minute IPA, Blue Hen Pilsner, Namaste (4.8% ABV), a Belgian-style white ale brewed with dried orange slices, lemongrass, peppercorns and coriander, and a new variety pack exclusive, Colderest IPA (7.0% ABV), a Cold IPA brewed with flash-frozen hops and winter wheat.

Summer Variety Pack: Hitting shelves in March, this variety pack will include 60 Minute IPA, Blue Hen Pilsner, SeaQuench Ale and a fan-favorite variety pack exclusive, Festina Peche (4.5% ABV), a tart and slightly sweet neo-Berliner Weisse brewed with peaches.

Fall Variety Pack: Launching in June, this variety pack will contain 60 Minute IPA, Blue Hen Pilsner, SeaQuench Ale and a special variety pack exclusive, Tasty Traveler Emerald Grove Lager (5.0% ABV). A new iteration of a beer first released in the fall of 2023, next year’s Tasty Traveler Lager is a crisp and citrusy rice lager brewed with aromatic Jasmine rice, wildflower honey, Makrut lime leaves and lemongrass.

Winter Variety Pack: Available starting in October, this variety pack will include 60 Minute IPA, Blue Hen Pilsner, Namaste and a new variety pack exclusive IPA, Sage Against the Myrcene (7.0% ABV). This new West Coast IPA is brewed with white sage, Simcoe hops and Centennial hops for a harmonious blend of citrus and herbal pine.

Full-Proof Spirits & Liqueurs:

For some more spirited offerings, check out Dogfish Head’s myriad of award-winningfull-proof spirits and liqueurs.Available in DC, DE, HI, IN, MD, NJ, NY and WA.

Alternate Takes Volume 4: Whiskey Finished in Utopias Barrels & Oloroso Sherry Barrels (43% ABV): A limited-edition version of Dogfish Head’s American single malt whiskey finished in 74% Samuel Adams Utopias barrels and 26% Oloroso Sherry barrels.

Analog Vodka (40% ABV): A lusciously smooth sipping vodka with the viscous sweetness of caramelized sugar and malted barley, and a cleansing minerality.

Barrel Honey Rum (40% ABV): A complex and incredibly smooth rum distilled with sugar cane molasses and honey, and aged in American oak casks.

Compelling Gin (44% ABV): A bright and citrusy gin distilled with juniper, cinnamon, cardamom, peppercorn and a mix of orange, lemon and lime peels.

Hull & Helm Whiskey (40% ABV): A delicately aged and reliably smooth American whiskey built on a custom blend of malted barley and aged in lightly charred oak barrels for a medium body and notes of butterscotch, cedar, walnut and raspberries.

Let’s Get Lost Whiskey (51% ABV): Dogfish Head’s award-winning American single malt whiskey distilled from a custom blend of malted barley and aged for more than three years in charred oak barrels.

*Dogfish Head’s Canned Cocktails are not yet available in PA, NC, WV, AR, MT, UT, WY or OR.

**Available in select East Coast markets only.

About Dogfish Head

Dogfish Head has focused on brewing beers with culinary ingredients outside the Reinheitsgebot since the day it opened as one of the smallest American craft breweries more than 28 years ago. A Delaware-based brand and supporter of the Independent Craft Brewing Seal, Dogfish consists of Brewings & Eats, a brewpub, Chesapeake & Maine, a seafood and cocktail spot, Dogfish Inn, a beer-themed hotel and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, a production brewery and distillery featuring the Tasting Room & Kitchen and Dogfish Head Distilling Co.

