Dogfish Head Wants to Cure Those Cold-Weather Blues with its Springtime Brews

MILTON, Delaware – The country’s most recent bout of frigid weather has Dogfish Head Craft Brewery dreaming of spring, and what better way to will warmer-weather into existence than with an announcement of its spring-centric beers? Light, refreshing and reminiscent of more temperate times, the brewery’s lineup of springtime brews is sure to cure any case of cold-weather blues … and they’re hitting shelves and taps nationwide NOW!
First up in Dogfish Head’s spring beers lineup is Mandarin & Mango Crush (6.0% ABV), a citrus-forward fruit ale brewed with boatloads of tart mandarin oranges and juicy Alphonso mangos. The result? A light-bodied, hazy gold-colored brew with a delicate balance of sweet and tart flavors, and a crisp, dry finish.
Part of Dogfish Head’s 2024 Art Series, an annual selection of four beers featuring designs by a singular collaborating artist, Mandarin & Mango Crush showcases label artwork by Methane Studios. Known for creating hand-crafted, intensely detailed screen prints, Methane Studios is an Atlanta-based operation made up of an Ohio-native, beer-loving duo, Mark McDevitt and Robert Lee. The team’s otherworldly interpretation of Mandarin & Mango Crush centers on a sea monster amidst shark-infested waters balancing whole oranges and mangos amongst his many tentacles.
“I’ve definitely got spring fever,” said Sam Calagione, Dogfish Head Founder & Brewer. “Just like the monster on our new Mandarin & Mango Crush label, I can’t wait to jump in and enjoy the coastal Delaware waters, but for me, the only sharks I hope to see are those on the beers in my beachside cooler.”
Dogfish Head’s next warmer-weather option is its seasonal variety pack, complete with a clement collection of four balmy beers – three fan-favorites and a limited-edition variety pack exclusive. Dogfish Head’s latest seasonal variety 12pk/12oz cans includes:
- 60 Minute IPA (6.0% ABV): A continually hopped IPA brewed with a slew of intense Northwest hops for a pungently, citrusy, grassy hop flavor without being crushingly bitter.
- Blue Hen Pilsner (4.8% ABV): A crisp and refreshing pilsner brewed with only four ingredients: water, yeast, spicy noble Saaz hops, and Delaware-grown and malted barley.
- SeaQuench Ale (4.9% ABV): A session sour mash-up of a crisp Kolsch, a salty Gose and a tart Beliner Weiss brewed in sequence with black limes, lime juice and sea salt.
- VARIETY PACK EXCLUSIVE! Festina Peche (4.5% ABV): A tart and slightly sweet neo-Berliner Weisse brewed with peaches.
And for those as happy … er, hoppy about the thought of springtime sunshine as Dogfish Head, there’s the new All-IPA Variety Pack*. This 12pk/12oz can package, of course, contains the brewery’s flagship IPA, 60 Minute IPA, as well as three of its other most popular, hop-centric beers.
- 90 Minute Imperial IPA (9.0% ABV): One of the first continually hopped beers whose powerful malt backbone supports its extreme hopping rate for rich pine and fruity citrus hop aromas, and a pungent, but not overly bitter, hop flavor.
- Slightly Mighty (4.0% ABV): A lo-cal IPA that is slight in calories and carbs with mighty hop character and has just 95 calories, 3.6g carbs, 1g protein and 0g fat per 12oz can.
- Hazy Squall (6.5% ABV): A juicy IPA continually hopped with Cascade hops and dry-hopped with a luscious hop blend to form a tropical citrus tempest.
For more about Dogfish Head Craft Brewery or to track down its beers, visit www.dogfish.com.
*Available in select East Coast markets only.
For More Information:
http://dogfish.com