Dogfish Head & TALEA Beer Co. Collaborate on Bodegose

REHOBOTH, Delaware – Dogfish Head Craft Brewery will bring a little piece of New York City to coastal Delaware on Saturday, Oct. 22, with a new limited-edition collaboration beer with woman-owned, Brooklyn-based brewery, TALEA Beer Co. The brewing teams joined forces to scour Brooklyn in search of the best ingredients among the bounty of bodegas the neighborhood has to offer. Ultimately, they hand-selected ripe cherries and pink peppercorns to concoct a sour ale, rightfully named, Bodegose (5.0% ABV). To offer a unique drinking experience at each of the breweries’ locations, Dogfish Head’s version of Bodegose also contains exotic guava, while TALEA is set to launch a different variation brewed with mango, both rooted in a cherry and pink peppercorn base.

“I’ve had a blast working side-by-side with the team at TALEA and Dogfish Brewing Manager, Bryan Selders, to bring Bodegose to life. I homebrewed my first beer ever with overly ripe cherries that I purchased from a bodega in Manhattan, so this was a full-circle moment for me,” said Dogfish Head Founder & Brewer, Sam Calagione. “I’m even more excited to bring a taste of our off-centered experience in New York City to coastal Delaware.”

In honor of the release, Dogfish Head will host a New York City-bodega-inspired launch party at its Rehoboth campus on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Folks who stop by the Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats courtyard can enjoy a coffee pop-up, hot dogs and live music. The purchase of a Bodegose 4-pack will also include a complimentary hot dog, as well as a Bodegose-inspired sticker and postcard. Up in Brooklyn, TALEA will kick off the beer’s release at its Williamsburg taproom with a fun run on Friday, Oct. 21.

Dogfish Head’s version of Bodegose will be available in 4pk/16oz cans to-go at the brewery’s Off-Centered EmPOURium and on draft at the Rehoboth brewpub, for on-site consumption. Priced at $16 per 4pk.

“Collaborating with Sam and his team is an honor. We’ve long admired Dogfish Head for their innovation and story-telling. It was a dream come true to work together on this project to create a sour beer that represents both the culture of New York City through the lens of bodegas and that fulfills our mission to brew easy-to-love beers,” says Tara Hankinson and LeAnn Darland, the founders of TALEA.

For beer lovers looking for more exciting releases this fall, Dogfish Head has news for you! One of Brewings & Eats’ fan-favorite coastal Delaware sippers is slated to launch beyond the walls of Dogfish Head’s local hospitality properties, making the leap into regional distribution in the Mid-Atlantic and New England regions. In mid-October, folks in those areas can expect to see Walking Run, a 5.6% ABV hazy, hoppy pale ale brewed from English pale malt, wheat malt and flaked oat, giving it a pillowy-soft flavor with a rush of citrus and tropical hop aromas. This much-anticipated release even has its own song and music video…more on that is coming soon!

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery:

Dogfish Head has proudly focused on brewing beers with culinary ingredients outside the Reinheitsgebot since the day it opened as one of the smallest American craft breweries more than 27 years ago. Dogfish Head has grown into a top-20 craft brewery and won numerous awards throughout the years, including Wine Enthusiast’s 2015 Brewery of the Year and the James Beard Foundation Award for 2017 Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Professional. A Delaware-based brand with Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats®, an off-centered brewpub and distillery, Chesapeake & Maine®, Dogfish Head’s seafood and cocktail spot, Dogfish Inn®, a beer-themed inn on the harbor, and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery®, a production brewery and distillery featuring the Tasting Room & Kitchen and Dogfish Head Distilling Co. ®, Dogfish Head is a supporter of the Independent Craft Brewing Seal, the definitive icon for American craft breweries to identify themselves to be independently-owned and carry the torch of transparency, brewing innovation and the freedom of choice originally forged by brewing community pioneers. Dogfish Head currently sells beer in all 50 states and Washington D.C.

TALEA Beer Co.:

On a mission to disrupt the male-dominated craft beer industry, TALEA founders (and new moms!) LeAnn Darland and Tara Hankinson were both avid homebrewers with MBAs who met after leaving their corporate jobs in tech and media to join the beer industry. Together they created TALEA Beer Co., the only exclusively woman-owned and woman-founded production brewery and taproom in NYC. Founded in 2019, TALEA is a culmination of their love for craft beer and their passion to create an approachable, inclusive beer company. TALEA aims to create easy-drinking staples that you can comfortably share with your hard-seltzer and wine-drinking friends or open with the most discerning beer connoisseur. TALEA has an endless rotating selection of beers on draft, including Hazy IPA’s, Sours, Pilsners, Stouts, Goses, and Pale Ales. The bright and airy cafe by day and taproom by night boasts beer flights, beer cocktails, coffee, pastries, wine, guided tastings and tours, and light bites.

https://www.dogfish.com/brewery/beer/walking-run