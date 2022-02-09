Dogfish Head Brings the Heat with New Spring Variety Pack

Milton, Delaware – Amidst the cold and snowy winter season, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery brings the heat, debuting a NEW spring-themed variety 12pk/12oz cans. The perfect mix of warm weather beers, Dogfish Head’s Spring Variety Pack contains a refreshing assortment of four off-centered ales, including fan-favorites 60 Minute IPA, SeaQuench Ale andNamaste. It also highlights the limited-time return of one of the brewery’s most frequently-requested beers, Festina Pêche, as a variety pack exclusive. Available NOW at Dogfish Head’s coastal Delaware locations, the Spring Variety Pack hits shelves nationwide in late February.

Dogfish Head’s Spring Variety Pack includes three cans of each of the following beers:

60 Minute IPA (6.0% ABV): A super-fantastic, continually-hopped IPA,60 Minute IPA is brewed with a boatload of intense Northwest hops added continuously throughout the beer’s 60-minute boil, for a pungently hoppy, but not crushingly bitter flavor.

SeaQuench Ale (4.9% ABV): A session sour mash-up of a crisp Kolsch, a salty Gose and a tart Berliner Weiss brewed in sequence with black limes, sour lime juice and sea salt, SeaQuench Ale is an exhilaratingly crisp, citrusy-tart union.

Namaste (4.8% ABV): A Belgian-style white ale bursting with good karma,Namaste is Dogfish Head's off-centered take on the classic witbier brewed with dried organic orange slices, fresh-cut lemongrass and a bit of coriander for balanced, zesty flavors of citrus and sweet malt, and a slightly spicy finish.

*Variety Pack-Exclusive*Festina Pêche (4.5% ABV): An uber-refreshing neo-Berliner Weiss, Festina Pêche is a fruit-forward session sour brewed with truckloads of fresh peaches for a tart, yet slightly sweet beer with bright notes of peach pits and rinds.

“Social media followers,Dogfish fans everywhere, we heard you loud and clear,” said Sam Calagione,Dogfish Head Founder & Brewer. “The last time we released Festina Pêche was 2018, and ever since, drinkers from across the country have been advocating for its return. I love that we’re finally able to give them that with this variety pack! Personally, I can’t wait to pick up a Spring Variety Pack, make myself a nice ‘Namas-tina’ beer cocktail (that’s equal parts Festina and Namaste for a beach party in a glass) and daydream of the sunshine.”

Dogfish Head has proudly focused on brewing beers with culinary ingredients outside the Reinheitsgebot since the day it opened as the smallest American craft brewery more than 26 years ago.Dogfish Head has grown into a top-20 craft brewery and won numerous awards throughout the years, includingWine Enthusiast’s 2015 Brewery of the Year and the James Beard Foundation Award for 2017 Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Professional. A Delaware-based brand withDogfish Head Brewings & Eats, an off-centered brewpub and distillery,Chesapeake & Maine, Dogfish Head’s seafood and cocktail spot, Dogfish Inn, a beer-themed inn on the harbor, andDogfish Head Craft Brewery, a production brewery and distillery featuring theTasting Room & Kitchen and Dogfish Head Distilling Co., Dogfish Head is a supporter of theIndependent Craft Brewing Seal, the definitive icon for American craft breweries to identify themselves to be independently-owned and carry the torch of transparency, brewing innovation and the freedom of choice originally forged by brewing community pioneers. Dogfish Head currently sells beer in all 50 states and Washington D.C.

