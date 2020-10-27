Dogfish Head and Rowing Blazers Collaborate on Clothing Collection

MILTON, Del. – Delaware-based Dogfish Head Craft Brewery joins forces with New York apparel brand Rowing Blazers to launch a limited-edition clothing collection inspired by both brands’ connections to the water.

Founded by former U.S. team athlete and World Championships medalist Jack Carlson, Rowing Blazers puts an irreverent spin on the classics, while also outfitting some of the world’s top rowing clubs. Meanwhile, nestled along the coastline,Dogfish Head sees its proximity to the ocean as a muse for its off-centered ales and the natural culinary ingredients within them. This can be seen most readily in the recipe and packaging design for the brewery’s best-selling session sour,SeaQuench Ale. The number one-selling sour beer in America, it is brewed with limes, black limes and sea salt harvested from the Maine and Chesapeake Bay regions, and is packaged in eye-catching, seafoam green cans.

TheDogfish Head x Rowing Blazers capsule includes a polo shirt embroidered withSeaQuench Ale’s ingredients; a ‘90s-inspired long-sleeve tee with an illustrated dogfish shark rowing in a boat and sipping aSeaQuench Ale; a co-branded cap; a can-shaped glass; a three-pack of enamel lapel pins; and a special-edition,SeaQuench Ale-themed 19.2oz can koozie to complement folks’ apparel choices.Dropping on Thursday, November 5, this exclusive Dogfish Head x Rowing Blazers gear will be available (while supplies last) at www.dogfish.com and in Dogfish Head’s coastal Delaware retail stores.

“Jack and I have been friends for a number of years, and I have great respect and affinity for the rugged and fun, nautical-themed brand he and his co-workers have built, so I am beyond excited for the launch of this collaboration.” said Sam. “Just like me and Jack, our brands have a lot of intrinsic similarities: an eclectic and off-centered style; we take our work, but not ourselves too seriously; and we are happiest on or by a body of water, boats in sight and beer in hand.”

“I’m excited forRowing Blazers’ first beverage collaboration,” said Jack. “Dogfish Head’sSeaQuench Ale and its nautical roots make this a perfect pairing. Sam’s energy is infectious, and it was fun working on this collaboration with someone who is a master of his craft and also a great friend.”

To hear more aboutDogfish Head’s collaboration with Rowing Blazers, tune-in to the brewery’sInstagram on Thursday, November 5 at 6:30 p.m. EST. While enjoying aSeaQuench Ale or two, Sam and Jack will sit down at Rowing Blazers’ New York City flagship store, affectionately known as “The Clubhouse,” to discuss the collaboration, answer viewers’ questions and chat with their friend and special guest, Arshay Cooper. Rower, speaker, activist, and author, Arshay is the author of A Most Beautiful Thing, the story of America’s first all-Black high school rowing team – and stars in an award-winning documentary with the same title, out now and produced by Common, Grant Hill and Dwyane Wade.

For more information aboutDogfish Head, please visit www.dogfish.com. To learn more about Rowing Blazers and Arshay Cooper, check out www.rowingblazers.com and www.arshaycooper.com, respectively.

AboutDogfish Head Craft Brewery:

Dogfish Head has proudly been focused on brewing beers with culinary ingredients outside the Reinheitsgebot since the day it opened as the smallest American craft brewery 25 years ago.Dogfish Head has grown into a top-20 craft brewery and has won numerous awards throughout the years, includingWine Enthusiast’s 2015 Brewery of the Year and the James Beard Foundation Award for 2017 Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Professional. It is a 350+ co-worker brand based in Delaware, withDogfish Head Brewings & Eats, an off-centered brewpub, Chesapeake & Maine, a geographically-enamored seafood restaurant, theDogfish Inn, a beer-themed inn on the harbor, and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, a production brewery and distillery featuring theTasting Room & Kitchen and Dogfish Head Distilling Co. Dogfish Head supports theIndependent Craft Brewing Seal, the definitive icon for American craft breweries to identify themselves to be independently-owned, and carries the torch of transparency, brewing innovation and the freedom of choice originally forged by brewing community pioneers. Dogfish Head currently sells beer in all 50 states and Washington D.C. For more information, visitwww.dogfish.com, Facebook: @dogfishheadbeer, Twitter: @dogfishbeer, andInstagram: @dogfishhead.

AboutRowing Blazers:

Rowing Blazers is a youthful, irreverent clothing brand dedicated to the classics. Known for its casual jackets, rugby shirts, and dad hats, Rowing Blazers has garnered industry praise for its thoughtful, inclusive, and slightly subversive take on traditional American style; and for its simultaneous dedication to authenticity, employing vintage construction techniques in many of its pieces, and outfitting many of the world’s top rowing and rugby clubs.