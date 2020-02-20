Dockside Brewery Hires Kevin Fitzsimmons as General Manager

MILFORD, Conn. — Dockside Brewery has announced that Connecticut restaurant veteran, Kevin Fitzsimmons, will serve as General Manager of their Milford, Connecticut brewery and biergarten.

The announcement, which comes on the heels of Andy Schwartz being named brewmaster, is another coup for ownership as it solidifies a veteran team of leaders who will be responsible for managing the day to day operations.

“Kevin’s a major get for us,” said Chicoine. “He’s a real pro who not only knows the restaurant management world as well as anyone, but also has a thorough knowledge of the area and is always on the cutting-edge of industry trends.”

A master mixologist and former teacher at the Boston Bartending School, Fitzsimmons most recently served as the Director of Operations for the Prime Restaurant Group, which includes Barra Italian Street Kitchen, Prime 111, and Taco Co. Prior to that he spent nearly 18 years with the Eli’s Restaurant Group culminating as Beverage Director, General Manager and part-owner.  Mr. Fitzsimmons also serves as an executive board member for the Connecticut Restaurant Association.

“I’ve always really loved craft beer and I grew up on the water, so this is a perfect combination for me,” Fitzsimmons said of his new position. “I can’t wait to take everything I’ve learned over the past 20 years and apply it to something this new and exciting.”

Positioned along the Housatonic River, Dockside Brewery is just a mere quarter mile from Long Island Sound, and features an attached marina with more than 60 slips. It’s this kind of laid-back accessibility that Fitzsimmons hopes will become synonymous with Dockside’s name. A welcoming, local haunt, the brewery will be a place for the surrounding community to enjoy quality craft beer, whether they’ve just docked their boats or strolled in with family and friends.

The 4,200 square foot waterfront brewpub will additionally feature ample parking, an in-house brewing system feeding more than 40 beer taps, and a large biergarten overlooking the river complete with an outside bar and gaming area.

Dockside Brewery is on target to open its doors by Mid-March. 40 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford, CT 06460

