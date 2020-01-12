Dockside Brewery Hires Andy Schwartz as Brewmaster

MILFORD, Conn. – The soon-to-be-open Dockside Brewery in Milford, Connecticut, has announced the hiring of Andy Schwartz as brewmaster.

“We’re thrilled to have Andy on board,” said Bob Chicoine, co-owner of Dockside Brewery. “He’s a seasoned pro who brings a tremendous amount of experience in brewing award winning craft beer. As we move closer to opening our brewery, Andy will play a pivotal role in making Dockside a widely sought-after destination not only in Connecticut, but the entire New England region.”

Schwartz brings more than 25 years of brewing experience with him to Dockside Brewery, most recently serving as founding brewmaster for Connecticut-based Stony Creek Brewery. Prior to moving East, he honed his craft in two of the most exciting craft beer markets in the country, Southern California and Colorado. Along the way, he has won awards at major brewing competitions, including the Great American Beer Festival® and the World Beer Cup®.  He also studied brewing at the Siebel Institute in Chicago, IL.

“I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to go back to my roots and the small brewpub setting,” notes Schwartz. “My first brewmaster job was in a small brewpub in Colorado, it’s where I met my wife and it where I fell in love with brewing. I’m stoked to get back to true hand-crafted innovation.”

The announcement of Schwartz coming on board as brewmaster coincides with Dockside Brewery preparing to open its doors soon, according to Chicoine.

“We’re making significant progress and plan to open up in time for St. Patrick’s Day,” said Chicoine.

About Dockside Brewery

Dockside Brewery is a picturesque 4,200 square foot, waterfront brewpub on the Housatonic River. The brewery will feature ample parking, an in-house brewing system feeding more than 40 beer taps, a large biergarten overlooking the river, complete with outside bar and gaming area, and an attached marina with more than 60 slips.

For More Information: www.dockside15.com

