Dixie Brewing Company Set to Open to Public on January 25

NEW ORLEANS – Dixie Brewing Company, LLC is set to open its doors to the public on Saturday, January 25, capping a 14-year local production hiatus after the brewery was destroyed due to Hurricane Katrina. The location (3501 Jourdan Road) was selected specifically due to its proximity to downtown New Orleans (eight minutes from the French Quarter), ease of logistics, and its capacity to brew and package nearly 100,000 barrels annually.

“Our goal was to take advantage of this opportunity zone and create a business that would serve as a catalyst for tourism and local jobs, so that this area can once again become a thriving community,” said Owner Gayle Benson. “This project is a long-term investment in an area that traditionally has not benefitted to the same extent as others. We have worked diligently with city leaders, specifically Mayor Cantrell and Councilwoman Nguyen on the economic development of the surrounding community to attract, retain and grow business in New Orleans East.”

The return of Dixie Beer and its brewing facility is part of a long-term, multimillion-dollar project along the Industrial Canal in New Orleans East. The benefits of this investment will directly affect job growth, entice additional private investment to the area and become a stimulus for growth in New Orleans East.

Part of that growth will be the newly constructed, 85,000 sq. ft. Dixie Brewery, which will officially open to the public on January 25 from 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

“Not only is this be a tremendous investment in New Orleans East, but it will also serve as a tourist destination as well as a great place for locals to visit to enjoy the rich history of Dixie Beer, and the beautiful family-oriented surroundings around the brewery property,” said Benson.

The kid and canine-friendly brewery offers guests many options to stay entertained including both guided and self-guided tours, a museum, taproom, beer tastings, outdoor beer garden, bocce ball courts, walking path and a full-service kitchen. It also houses private event space available for booking.

Hours of operation following the opening will be Wednesday through Saturday 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Dixie is proud to collaborate with native Louisiana award-winning chef, Micah Martello, of Fete au Fete Streatery, which also has popular locations at Pythian Market and St. Roch Market. The menu will include innovative Cajun Creole food options such as the Original Crawfish Poutine (featured in Rachel Ray Magazine and Plate Magazine), a Cajun Cubano Sandwich, “Trash Grits” and “Gumbo Ya-Ya.”

“We are so excited to bring full production back to New Orleans for the first time in 15 years! Dixie Beer is once again being made locally with the freshest ingredients, in a state-of-the art manufacturing facility, and most importantly we are creating solid local jobs,” said Dixie Beer General Manger Jim Birch. “We are hyper-focused on quality, consistency – and now innovation.”

Upon opening, the brewery will also boast six new beers to try in addition to the flagship Dixie, Dixie Light and Blackened Voodoo brand including three new IPAs, a coffee and chicory stout and a raspberry white ale.

To celebrate the opening, Dixie is giving away a VIP Brewery Experience to a lucky winner and five friends. The prize will include a private tour with Dixie’s brew master, complimentary lunch from Fete au Fete, free custom sample boards, and a $200 gift card to Dixie’s on premise merchandise store. Must be 21 to win.

For official rules and to register for the contest, visit DixieBeer.com.

Tour options and pricing:

Self-guided tours are complimentary and available during normal business hours. Guests can watch the brewing team in action on the 15-barrel experimental system behind the bar and get a glimpse into the 100-barrel brew house, cellar and packaging areas from the second floor mezzanine. In addition, guests can travel back in time by visiting the museum, which features over 800 artifacts, and tells the history of beer in New Orleans. It highlights Dixie’s 112-year story, as well as other well-known historical brands such as JAX, Falstaff and Regal.

A more in-depth tour will also be available for $5 per person along with other customizable options. The 45-minute guided tour will offer guests a behind-the-scenes look at the 100+ year old process of making Dixie beer and includes three 5 oz. specialty samples.

For more information on the brewery, tours, merchandise, the VIP experience contest and more, visit DixieBeer.com.

About Dixie Brewing Company

Dixie Brewing Company was founded in New Orleans in 1907. Hurricane Katrina decimated the brewery in August of 2005, forcing the company to relocate production out of state until Tom and Gayle Benson, owners of the New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans, purchased a majority share of the business with the stated purpose of bringing full production back home to New Orleans. On January 25, 2020, the brewery will resume operations in New Orleans East and bring home the production of its beloved brands, as well as a host of new offerings. For more information on Dixie Brewing Company, visit Dixiebeer.com.