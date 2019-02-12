Diamond Knot Brewing Releases 3 New Beers

MUKILTEO, Wash. — Diamond Knot Brewing Company is taking 2019 by storm with three new beers offered in cans and draft along with two beloved styles in a new package. The new beers are: The Flagstate IPA, a hop forward IPA that drinks smoothly without overwhelming bitterness; the Tropic Island Stout with fruity aromas that come from a specialty yeast with flavors reminiscent of Caribbean rum; and the Lower Deck Lager, which is a hop forward lager with an intense citrus aroma and clean caramel undertones. They will also offer the Northwest Blonde year-round and the Premium Series will be kicked off with the Industrial IPA.

Flagstate IPA is a hop forward IPA, lighter in color and much less bitter than other IPAs that DKB has brewed in the past. Flagstate IPA is a daily drinker that you will want to keep in your fridge to have on hand when you get off work. “This IPA is nothing like the IPA that Diamond Knot has been brewing since 1994,” says brewery production manager Brian Guerrant. “Our focus on innovation in 2018 led us to this updated flavor profile that is sure to please northwest beer drinkers.”

Tropic Island Stout is a year-round stout that is not heavy and is surprisingly refreshing for a dark beer with smooth undertones of brown sugar followed by a roasted barley backbone. “On the beach or the slopes, you will love this beer,” noted one of Diamond Knot’s latest hires, Grady Warnock, who has a degree from the World Brewing Academy, Siebel. The Tropic Island Stout recipe comes from Eric Plummer, who is an integral part of the R&D program.

Lower Deck Lager is a traditional lager with a west coast twist. Incredibly refreshing and crisp, this beer has a citrus aroma and a pleasant hop bite followed by a complexity brought on by the smooth malt background. “I am excited to finally share what our brewers were able to do with this style,” said DKB’s sales manager Josh Russell, an industry veteran who came aboard in 2018. “It’s a damn fine Lager.”

“Not only are we excited to release three new beer styles in package, we are thrilled to share our new branding,” declared President & CEO Andy Eason “We have worked very hard alongside the amazing folks at Blindtiger Design to keep the integrity of our brand while refreshing our look. With a focus on R&D, quality control and being able to control our product from conception all the way to finished packaging, the next chapter of Diamond Knot Brewing Company will be sure to delight beer enthusiasts across the northwest.”

About Diamond Knot Brewing Company

Diamond Knot Brewing Company is the longest continuously running brewery in Snohomish County, independently owned and founded in 1994. They employ over 120 people with two full service brewpubs in Washington, one in Mukilteo and one in Mountlake Terrace and a production facility in Mukilteo, Washington. Diamond Knot Beers are distributed in select northwest regions. For more information go to www.diamondknot.com or email info@diamondknot.com