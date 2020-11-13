Devil’s Canyon Re-Opens Beer Garden Fridays

SAN CARLOS, Calif. – Beer Fridays are back! Devil’s Canyon Brewing Company proudly announces the return of its award-winning, long running Friday night block party.

Traditionally, every Friday, Devil’s Canyon Brewing Company hosts a free neighborhood block party in its diverse event facility, including a spacious indoor tasting room with live music, barrel room, and outdoor beer garden, complete with a rotating roster of local food truck favorites. Friday nights are carved out for friends and fans; on other days of the week, the brewery hosts private events of all kinds.

March twentieth this year marked the first time the brewery closed its doors on a Friday in almost twenty years. Onsite events were postponed indefinitely due to state mandates regarding COVID-19.

Building an online store, opening for package beer to-go, increasing distribution around the Bay Area, and restructuring the functionality of their beer garden, describes the brewery’s significant pivot since shutting down.

On Sunday, October 4, Devil’s Canyon Brewing Company re-opened their beer garden during the new San Carlos Farmer’s Market on Bayport Avenue and Varian Street, conveniently located directly behind the brewery. This sped up re-opening their new socially distanced, healthy and safe, sit-down dining experience to enjoy a pint with friends and family.

Sundays in the Beer Garden bring loyal fans and community back to the brewery, but nothing compares to a fresh pint of craft brew on a Friday night.

The brewery invites beer fans, friends, and community to join them this Friday, November 13th from 4pm to 9pm in their beer garden once again. The brewery got a face lift, the kegs are freshly tapped, and the brew crew is ready.

Devil’s Canyon Brewing Company strives to exemplify proper safety protocols for re-opening businesses, characterized by following every state and county guideline as well as their own strict social standards.

From Chris Garrett, Founder and Owner of Devil’s Canyon Brewing Company, “We are so grateful for all the support our community has given us, especially this year. We can’t wait to welcome our friends back. Come on down and let us pour you a beer!”

To see their re-opening protocols and for more information, see www.DevilsCanyon.com or email info@devilscanyon.com.

ABOUT DEVIL’S CANYON BREWING CO.

Founded in 2001, Devil’s Canyon Brewing Company is an award-winning, full-scale brewery and event center located in the heart of the San Francisco Bay Area peninsula. The brewery is family-owned and operated, produces and distributes sustainably handcrafted beer and beverages and hosts both private and public events in its tasting room, barrel room and beer garden. Devil’s Canyon Brewing Company has received numerous awards, including the California “Green Business Award,” local San Mateo “Sustainability Award,” the “As Fresh as it Gets” award, the San Carlos “Business of the Year Award,” and is the five-time winner of the Bay Area A-List People’s Choice award for “Best Beer Bar”.

