Devil’s Canyon Announces Fall Releases

SAN CARLOS, Calif. – While sales in the beer industry as a whole continue to decline, the craft beer industry exhibits signs of resilience and growth. Creation of new and exciting recipes and flavors contribute to the success of craft beer; Devil’s Canyon Brewing Company located in San Carlos, California took this trend and ran with it.

Starting in 2001, Devil’s Canyon Brewing Company began creating their Core Series, which established a sturdy base for more brews. Over the years, they expanded the Core Series into a diverse and frequent stream of new releases available to the public and loyal fans.

Due to increased consumer demand, they continued to expand over the summer. The first Hazy IPA, Spare the Air, excited consumers and took a top spot on draught. Following Spare the Air, they brewed another Hazy, three Sours, a Milkshake IPA, an Oktoberfest Lager, and more seasonal ales. The newest brews can be found in the brewery’s tasting room every Friday and in select retail stores.

Devil’s Canyon Brewing Company runs on teamwork. Brewmaster and Owner, Chris Garrett, and Head Brewer, Chris Lobsinger, collaborate on recipe development to ensure unique characteristics and marketability. Artwork and marketing by their on-site team, Bekah Atwell and Kenzie Carpenter, completes the process.

Lobsinger says, “Chris and I are always excited to brew something original and unique, but we ultimately want to fulfill and exceed the desires of our consumers.”

Expect to see more new and unique beer from Devil’s Canyon Brewing Company over the coming months. Hibiscus-Ginger Belle Sparkling Ale comes next in early October, followed by another version of Belle Sparkling Ale and a spin on the Core Series Beer Kitty Kolsch. Stay on the lookout for beer that awaits.

About Devil’s Canyon Brewing Co.

Devil’s Canyon Brewing Company, located in the heart of the San Francisco bay area peninsula, produces award-winning, sustainably handcrafted beer and root beer centered on the most premium ingredients. More information is available at DevilsCanyon.com