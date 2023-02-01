Detroit’s Eastern Market Brewing Co. is Releasing Two Paczki-Inspired Beers

Detroit, MI — Eastern Market Brewing Co., located in the heart of

Detroit’s Eastern Market district, will be celebrating Fat Tuesday

again this year with their third annual release of Paczki Beer. For

the first time, they’re releasing two fruited variations of the beer,

Raspberry and Blueberry.

Having sold out the past two years, Eastern Market Brewing Co.

increased production and is moving to a pre-order process to ensure

that more beer can get to more paczki-loving people.

“This is the third year in a row that we’ve doubled production, and we

still anticipate selling out. Our 2023 version of Paczki Beer is at

another level with a second flavor and redesigned labels, plus real

vanilla cream and 42.5 lbs of real fruit per barrel of beer. Kudos to

our entire team for making something great, even better,” said Pauline

Knighton-Prueter VP of Sales & Marketing.

The public pre-order will open at Noon on Wednesday, February 1st

while members of the brewery’s lifetime membership program get early

access, 24 hours prior to the public release. Beer will be available

for pick up at the taproom in Eastern Market from February 2nd to the

17th.

Next week, Paczki beer will also hit a limited number of store shelves

as a mixed 4-pack with two cans each of Raspberry and Blueberry

flavors, the brewery’s first distributed mixed 4-pack. Both flavors

will also be available on draft at key accounts throughout the Greater

Detroit area.

In addition to the beer release, Eastern Market Brewing Co. is hosting

a Paczki Block Party on Saturday, February 18th in partnership with

their Riopelle Street neighbors, Detroit City Distillery. Festivities

include a paczki-eating contest, live music from John Stevens’ Polka

Band, plus perogies from Eastern Market’s famous Pietrzyk Perogies.

The brewery also owns a vegan donut brand, Dooped Donuts which will be

on-site with paczkis.

To pre-order your Paczki Beer you can follow @easternmarketbrewing on

Instagram and Facebook for details on the release, save this link

which will go live at noon on February 1st, or swing by their Eastern

Market taproom to join the Elephant Parade lifetime membership program

and get early access to the release, and more!

About Eastern Market Brewing Co.

EMBC is a community-focused craft brewery and taproom in the heart of

Eastern Market, an area of Detroit long known for its brewing history.

EMBC is the first brewery in Eastern Market in over 30 years. Mixing

that brewing tradition with experimentation has led to their rapid

growth. For more information about the brewery, visit

www.easternmarket.beer.