Detroit’s Eastern Market Brewing Co. is Releasing Two Paczki-Inspired Beers

Detroit, MI — Eastern Market Brewing Co., located in the heart of
Detroit’s Eastern Market district, will be celebrating Fat Tuesday
again this year with their third annual release of Paczki Beer. For
the first time, they’re releasing two fruited variations of the beer,
Raspberry and Blueberry.
Having sold out the past two years, Eastern Market Brewing Co.
increased production and is moving to a pre-order process to ensure
that more beer can get to more paczki-loving people.
“This is the third year in a row that we’ve doubled production, and we
still anticipate selling out. Our 2023 version of Paczki Beer is at
another level with a second flavor and redesigned labels, plus real
vanilla cream and 42.5 lbs of real fruit per barrel of beer. Kudos to
our entire team for making something great, even better,” said Pauline
Knighton-Prueter VP of Sales & Marketing.
The public pre-order will open at Noon on Wednesday, February 1st
while members of the brewery’s lifetime membership program get early
access, 24 hours prior to the public release. Beer will be available
for pick up at the taproom in Eastern Market from February 2nd to the
17th.
Next week, Paczki beer will also hit a limited number of store shelves
as a mixed 4-pack with two cans each of Raspberry and Blueberry
flavors, the brewery’s first distributed mixed 4-pack. Both flavors
will also be available on draft at key accounts throughout the Greater
Detroit area.
In addition to the beer release, Eastern Market Brewing Co. is hosting
a Paczki Block Party on Saturday, February 18th in partnership with
their Riopelle Street neighbors, Detroit City Distillery. Festivities
include a paczki-eating contest, live music from John Stevens’ Polka
Band, plus perogies from Eastern Market’s famous Pietrzyk Perogies.
The brewery also owns a vegan donut brand, Dooped Donuts which will be
on-site with paczkis.
To pre-order your Paczki Beer you can follow @easternmarketbrewing on
Instagram and Facebook for details on the release, save this link
which will go live at noon on February 1st, or swing by their Eastern
Market taproom to join the Elephant Parade lifetime membership program
and get early access to the release, and more!
About Eastern Market Brewing Co.
EMBC is a community-focused craft brewery and taproom in the heart of
Eastern Market, an area of Detroit long known for its brewing history.
EMBC is the first brewery in Eastern Market in over 30 years. Mixing
that brewing tradition with experimentation has led to their rapid
growth. For more information about the brewery, visit
www.easternmarket.beer.