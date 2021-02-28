Detroit Historical Society Releases Beer Podcast

Detroit – The Detroit Historical Society has produced and published its first podcast, Detroit Untold: Beer. The six-episode season is available on all major podcast platforms, including Spotify, Google Podcasts and Apple Podcasts.

Detroit Untold: Beer is the first podcast season from the Detroit Historical Society. The premier season focuses on the long history of beer and brewing in Detroit — from before French colonization to current events in Detroit’s beer scene.

The Society’s podcast positions it as a thought leader in the museum digital media and ties in directly with its mission, telling Detroit’s Stories and why they matter.

Society CEO, Elana Rugh said, “We’re excited to delve into the world of podcasting and expand our museum-based tradition of storytelling into the digital space.”

The Society has partnered with Michigan Podcast Production company to bring this podcast to life.

“This podcast gives fans of Detroit history a new way to learn, and it offers the museum a new way to engage with its patrons, especially during a time of social distancing,” said Seth Resler, Co-Founder of Michigan Podcast Productions.

Timed to compliment one of the Detroit Historical Museum’s newest exhibitions, Detroit’s Brewing Heritage, the podcast takes a deep dive into the thoughts of those directly involved creating today’s brewing history. Each episode also features plenty of interesting Detroit brewing history, and heritage. Interviews from brewing giants like Larry Bell, founder of Bell’s Brewery, John Stroh from the Stroh’s family and Annette May, a female-certified Cicerone, the podcast brings together a variety of industry leaders and historians to tell the comprehensive history of Detroit’s brewing story. The six-episode season is available on all major podcast platforms, including Spotify, Google Podcasts and Apple Podcasts on February 18.

ABOUT DETROIT HISTORICAL SOCIETY

The Detroit Historical Society is a private, nonprofit organization located in Midtown, the heart of Detroit’s cultural center. Founded in 1921, its mission is to tell Detroit’s stories and why they matter. The Society operates the Detroit Historical Museum and the Dossin Great Lakes Museum on historic Belle Isle. In addition, the Society is responsible for the conservation and preservation of more than 250,000 artifacts that represent three centuries of our region’s rich history. Through its museum exhibits, school tour programs, community-based programs News Release and history-themed outreach efforts, the Society serves more than 150,000 people annually. For more information on the Detroit Historical Society, visit detroithistorical.org.

ABOUT MICHIGAN PODCAST PRODUCTIONS

Michigan Podcast Productions is a full-service branded podcast production agency founded by Seth Resler and Becky Scarcello. It helps local companies and brands tell their stories and build relationships with consumers.

For more information: https://detroithistorical.org/learn/podcast