Destihl Expands Distribution to Delaware and Washington, D.C.

NORMAL, Ill. – Destihl Brewery officially announced today that it has partnered with DOPS Inc. of Fort Washington, Maryland to expand distribution of its beers to Delaware and the District of Columbia for availability beginning March 4, 2019.

In May 2017, Destihl opened its new 47,000 square foot production facility in Normal, Illinois. “Having this facility has really opened the door for us to move into new and exciting markets like Delaware and DC”, said Co-Founder, CEO and Brewmaster, Matt Potts. “We look forward to this opportunity and see a bright future where Destihl beers are welcomed into the highly developed but exciting and innovative Mid-Atlantic craft beer scene. To make this happen, we’ve teamed up with DOPS Inc., a team that has a long history of supporting and growing craft brands.”

Beers from the WiLD SOUR Series, the DeadHead IPA Seriesand other core offerings will be hitting Delaware and DC shelves and draft lines beginning this week. Destihl beers primed for release include the following in both packaged and draft formats:

WiLD SOUR Series (12oz cans and draft) – Here Gose Nothin’, Synchopathic, Apricot and the ‘Wild Pack’, which is a variety 12-pack of Destihl’s industry-changing sour beers.

DeadHead IPA Series (12oz cans and draft) – Haze of the DeadTM Hazy Double IPA

Destihl Core Brands (12oz cans and draft) – Weissenheimer Hefeweizen and Moonjumper Milk Stout.

When asked about how Destihl’s unique offerings fit in this new market, Brooke Mihoces, of DOPS responded, “DOPS is thrilled to introduce Delaware and DC beer fans to the unique and innovative portfolio of beers from Destihl. Our consumers are thirsty for award-winning, perfectly executed canned sour beer as well as clean hoppy beers.”

Neil Reinhardt, Destihl’s Director of Sales, also noted, “Delaware and DC are great craft beer markets, and we are super excited to have Destihl beers available to consumers there. Our approach to new markets has been to choose the best partner, and we couldn’t ask for a better one than DOPS. We look forward to working and growing with their team.”

About Destihl

DESTIHL opened its first gastrobrewpub (Destihl Restaurant & Brew Works) in Normal, Illinois, in November 2007 and added its second gastrobrewpub location in downtown Champaign, Illinois, in April 2011, where the company focuses on both artisan food & beers. The company’s original production brewery in Bloomington, IL commenced operations in May 2013, but production was moved to its new 47,000sf Brewery & Beer Hall in Normal, IL, which opened to the public in May 2017. Destihl Brewery combines centuries-old, global brewing traditions and new American craft brewing ingenuity & artisanship to produce a wide array of beers for every palate. The result is a diverse offering of intensely flavorful beers that are anything but bland. The brewery currently distributes its beers internationally and in about 30 states, with more to come.