Destihl Brewery Releases PiñaColada Gose and Hawaii Five Ale

NORMAL, Ill. — DESTIHL Brewery is kicking off spring with two new, tropical inspired brands, WiLD Sour Series – PiñaColada Gose and Hawaii Five Ale.

If you like Piña Coladas, then you’re going to love this fun, refreshing take on our Leipzig-style Gose, which is brewed with pineapple and coconut for a tropical twist on the classic sour ale. The combination provides an added layer of sweet, fruity complexity to the brewery’s Gose that is already known for its tart, citrusy qualities while still balanced by French sea salt and hints of spice from added coriander. Piña Colada Gose is the second of four seasonal releases in 2019 as part of the WiLD Sour Series. These unique, kettle-soured beers utilize the brewery’s own culture of wild microflora originally harvested from the air in Central Illinois. This leads to truly distinctive and authentic sour, tart, fruity and floral characteristics in DESTIHL’s industry-changing WiLD Sour Series beers.

Hawaii Five Ale is a fruity and juicy blonde ale that will quickly transport your palate with a taste of paradise. Tropical flavors of pineapple, coconut, mango, peach and guava are balanced by smooth maltiness. One sip and you’ll be singing the song of the islands.

Piña Colada Gose and Hawaii Five Ale are available in draft and 12oz cans throughout DESTIHL’s distribution network this month. PiñaColada Gose will be available through June and Hawaii Five Ale through August. These brands are also available on tap and in cans at both DESTIHL Restaurant & Brew Works locations in Normal, IL and Champaign, IL as well as at the brewery Beer Hall in Normal, IL.

“We continue to embrace innovation and feel PiñaColada Gose and Hawaii Five Ale will resonate with consumers looking for refreshing, tropical beers which will be perfect for summer occasions,” said Co-Founder, CEO and Brewmaster, Matt Potts.

About DESTIHL Brewery

DESTIHL opened its first gastrobrewpub (DESTIHL Restaurant & Brew Works) in Normal, Illinois, in November 2007 and added its second gastrobrewpub location in downtown Champaign, Illinois, in April 2011, where the company focuses on both artisan food & beers. The company’s original production brewery in Bloomington, IL commenced operations in May 2013, but production was moved to its new 47,000sf Brewery & Beer Hall in Normal, IL, which opened to the public in May 2017. DESTIHL Brewery combines centuries-old, global brewing traditions and new American craft brewing ingenuity & artisanship to produce a wide array of beers for every palate. The result is a diverse offering of intensely flavorful beers that are anything but bland. The brewery currently distributes its beers internationally and in over 30 states, with more to come.