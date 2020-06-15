Desert Door and Independence Brewing Co. to Release Limited Edition ‘Redbud Paloma’ Bottle Series on June 19

AUSTIN, Texas — Desert Door, in collaboration with fellow Texas brand Independence Brewing Co., is excited to announce their limited edition bottle series “Redbud Paloma” releasing June 19. Redbud Paloma is a tart and lemony Berliner Weisse style kettle sour beer with 4.9% ABV. For this special brew, the Independence Brewing Co. team incorporated grapefruit juice and zest, and aged it in sotol barrels from Desert Door. The beer was then naturally bottle conditioned with a touch of agave syrup. Inspired by the classic Paloma cocktail, the result is complex and floral with a citrusy tang.

Just in time for the summer months, this light and refreshing brew pairs well with salty, oily, and starchy foods, ceviche, salade nic¸oise, fish tacos, soft cheeses, grapefruit curd tart, fruity sorbets and more. The bottle’s label, designed by designers Lauren Dickens, Drew Lakin, and Keith Davis Young is also signed by Independence Brewing Co. owner, Amy Cartwright. There are 200, 750 ml bottles available for pre-order and curbside pick-up at Independence Brewing Co. for $15 while supplies last. Orders can be made on the brewery’s website here starting June 19 at 2 PM: toasttab.com/independence-brewing-co/.

“Sotol was a new experience for me and after trying Desert Door for the first time, I knew that it was something I wanted to brew with,” said Head Brewer of Independence Brewing Co. Brannon Radicke. “When it comes to barrel-aged beer, most distilled agave spirits like mezcal and tequila can be challenging to work with because often their strong flavors and aromas can easily overwhelm the beer. What I found so promising about sotol is that it prizes subtlety, showcasing those earthy, botanical, and floral notes. I knew from the start that I wanted to use our Redbud Berliner Weisse which I felt would bring out and accentuate those floral notes and add a nice refreshing tartness. And after trying the Sotol Paloma at Desert Door’s tasting room, adding a bit of fresh grapefruit to the mix was a no brainer. I’m really proud of how this turned out, probably one of my favorite barrel-aging projects to date. The release came at just the right time too, I know I’ll be sipping this one all summer long.”

To celebrate this collaboration, Independence Brewing Co. will reopen its outdoor patio to the public by reservation from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on June 19, the day of the bottle release. Desert Door will be on site at the brewery both that Friday and Saturday during the reservation window, handing out samples of Desert Door sotol and a recipe card for their Indy x Desert Door Paloma beer cocktail made with Desert Door Original Sotol, Redbud Paloma, lime juice and agave. The first 100 people who pick up their order between 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday will receive all ingredients to make the Indy x Desert Door Paloma beer cocktail.

For more information on Redbud Paloma, please follow @desertdoor and @independencebrewingco.

WHEN:

June 19-20, 2020

WHERE:

Curbside pick-up at Independence Brewing Co.

3913 Todd Ln #607, Austin, TX 78744

LINKS:

Pre-Order Bottle Link: toasttab.com/independence-brewing-co/

SOCIAL MEDIA:

Desert Door

Facebook: facebook.com/desertdoorsotol/

Instagram: instagram.com/desertdoor/

Website: desertdoor.com/

About Desert Door

Desert Door, which launched in Austin, Texas, in November 2017, produces a line of sotol made from evergreen sotol, or Desert Spoon plant, native to West Texas. Desert Door sotol is available in two variations; the Original Desert Door Texas Sotol and a 100-proof Desert Door Oak-Aged Sotol, which come in 750 ml and 50 ml bottles in retailers where Desert Door is sold. Desert Door also has an 8,000 sq. ft. distillery and tasting room, complete with a patio and event space, located at 211 Darden Hill Road, Driftwood, Texas, offering craft cocktails and tastings. For more information on Desert Door, the distillery and distribution, please visit https://desertdoor.com or follow the brand on Facebook under @desertdoorsotol and Instagram @desertdoor.

About Independence Brewing Co

Independence Brewing Co. is a local craft brewery and taproom located in Southeast Austin, Texas. Founded by Amy & Rob Cartwright in 2004, Independence Brewing Co. has grown from a small mom, pop & dog operation to a team of 30 people producing more than 20,000 barrels each year with distribution throughout Texas and Arkansas. Independence Brewing Co. is now one of the largest and most beloved breweries in Central Texas. Independence’s core lineup of year-round brews includes Stash IPA, Native Texan Pilsner, Austin Amber, Redbud Berliner Weisse, Power and Light Session IPA, and Convict Hill Oatmeal Stout. These beers and several seasonal/limited releases can be enjoyed in a laid-back, industrial-style tasting room with views of the beer-making process set to live music from local musicians. Birds Barbershop offers beers exclusively from Independence Brewing Co. in all nine of their locations across Texas. The business is a proud and active member of the communities of Austin, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, and El Paso. The brewery and its taproom are open to the public for tours in Austin, Texas. Anyone interested in learning more about Independence Brewing Company beer or tours of the brewery, should visit independencebrewing.com or follow @indybrewing on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.