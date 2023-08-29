Deschutes Brewery’s The Dissident Returns with a Classic Cherry Edition

BEND, Ore.— Deschutes Brewery’s The Dissident has been a staple of the Reserve Series and a popular pick for craft beer collectors since 2008. Up until 2019, this barrel-aged Flanders style brown ale included the traditional addition of fresh cherries. After experimenting with non-traditional variants that included Marionberry, Raspberry, & Peach, The Dissident is returning to its classic recipe as it celebrates 15 years.

The Dissident is a distinctive barrel-aged Belgian-style sour brown ale brewed with fresh Oregon cherries, fermented with wild yeast and matured in oak. This special ale reveals unmatched complexity of flavor with a pleasant, bright acidity. It is unlike anything else Deschutes Brewery brews, worthy of the name, The Dissident. 9.6% ABV | 15 IBUs

For a truly unique tasting experience, try the last classic release of The Dissident with cherries from 2019 side-by-side with this year’s vintage. The Dissident is available everywhere Deschutes beer is sold in 500ml bottles and draft.

About Deschutes Brewery

Deschutes Brewery is a family and employee-owned craft brewery based in Bend, Oregon. Utilizing the glacier fed waters of the Deschutes River and local hop farmers around Washington and Oregon, Deschutes has been a pioneer in creating award-winning, Damn Tasty Beer since 1988. As a leader with key brands such as Fresh Squeezed IPA, the award-winning and top-selling Black Butte Porter, and Boneyard Brewery, Deschutes holds a high standard of craftsmanship and quality while continuing to push the envelope with innovative barrel-aged beers and creative small batch brews. Committed to community and sustainability, Deschutes beer can be found at their local Bend and Portland taprooms as well as through a selection of local retailers and bottle shops across the US.

For More Information:

https://www.deschutesbrewery.com/