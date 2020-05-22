Deschutes Brewery Releases 2 Specialty Beers to Support Hospitality Industry

BEND, Ore. – Deschutes Brewery, a trusted brand in times of uncertainty, is releasing two specialty beers in support of the hospitality industry.

Family and employee owned for 32 years, Deschutes recognizes that we could all use a hug right about now, a big, lingering, powerful heart to heart embrace. The kind that says “everything’s gonna be okay.” During this time of distancing to save lives, Deschutes is offering a Virtual Beer Hug from their family to yours.

Virtual Beer Hug is a Double Hazy IPA, like a soft, pillowy embrace. Utilizing unique flavor characteristics from experimental hop varieties and active fermentation hopping, Virtual Beer hug showcases unexpected tropical coconut flavors and herbal notes from hops currently in development within hop breeding of Neomexicanus varieties, in this case namely the Sabro lineage. Virtual Beer Hug is 7.4% ABV and 65 IBUs and will be available for a limited time in 12-ounce, 6 pack cans available on Deschutes Brewery’s website in June. www.deschutesbrewery.com.

A portion of the proceeds from Virtual Beer Hug will be donated to World Central Kitchen, an organization dedicated to providing support for restaurant employees. https://wck.org/chefsforamerica.

This is part of several initiatives at the brewery offering support in these unprecedented times. The brewery’s All Together Beer, a worldwide brewery collaboration in support of industry professionals impacted by the pandemic, will be released at the brewery’s Bend Tasting Room tomorrow. This small batch specialty release was created by the passionate brewers at Deschutes on the brewery’s pilot brew system, a Hazy IPA with a juicy tropical flavor profile with low bitterness and notes of sweet orange, ripe pineapple, and grapefruit zest.

Deschutes will donate $2 per Crowler fill from their Bend Tasting Room to the Central Oregon Brewer’s Guild. https://www.centraloregonbrewersguild.org/

“Our priority with this fundraiser was to keep the money as local as possible,” said Deschutes brewer Jessica Cruzan.“The goal of All Together Beer is to support professionals in the hospitality industry and COBG is doing just that by sharing ways our community can support our beloved Central Oregon breweries during this crisis.”

All Together Beer is 6.8% ABV and 30 IBUs and will be available for a limited time at the brewery’s Bend Tasting Room.

About Deschutes Brewery

Deschutes Brewery, family and employee owned since 1988, is one of the quintessential beers of the Pacific Northwest. Founded on the guiding principles of true craftsmanship, ultimate quality, and extraordinary consumer experience, Deschutes Brewery is recognized for defining beers such as Black Butte Porter, Mirror Pond Pale Ale, Fresh Squeezed IPA and the non-stop release of pioneering small batch experimental and barrel-aged beers. Deschutes can be found at its brewpubs in Bend and Portland, Oregon, Tasting Rooms in Bend, and Roanoke, Virginia and at accounts in 31 states across the country. Visit Deschutes Brewery’s beer finder at deschutesbrewery.com/beer-finder/ to find a Deschutes beer near you. www.deschutesbrewery.com