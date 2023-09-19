Deschutes Brewery Partners With BeerBoard for On-Premise Insights

SYRACUSE, N.Y.— BeerBoard, the leader in alcohol management technology and automated intelligence for the on-premise hospitality industry, announced it has partnered with Deschutes Brewery to provide insights and data for on-premise retail locations.

Deschutes Brewery is an independent craft brewery in Bend, Oregon. Founded in 1988, it is known as a leader in hops, dark beer, innovative India Pale Ales, and small-batch experimental and barrel-aged beers. Today, Deschutes sells more than 225,000 barrels of beer each year and can be found in 36 states, Washington, DC, and even a few countries. In 2021, Deschutes strategically partnered with Boneyard Beer, a fellow Bend, Oregon-based and award-winning producer.

Through the partnership with BeerBoard, Deschutes will receive access to SmartInsights, a proprietary data and analytics platform for on-premise retail locations. Deschutes will have access to customized reporting on product visibility and movement across the full LBW. Features include actionable insights, tap/share distribution, packaged product sales, brewery snapshots and market trends and rank. It will be utilized by Deschutes staff, from senior management to field sales representatives.

“BeerBoard is proud to welcome Deschutes Brewery, recognized as a leader among craft brewers around the world, as our newest insights partner,” said Dillon Card, Director of Analytics for BeerBoard. “Adoption of our technology and insights shows Deschutes’ commitment to continued innovation and growth. BeerBoard’s insights platform will provide the Deschutes team with unparalleled visibility for on-premise brand activity, helping to drive data-based decisions for the fast-changing retail landscape.”

“BeerBoard’s data and insights are proven to be a valuable resource for suppliers and distributors, and will be critical to Deschutes Brewery’s decision making moving forward,” said Greg Owens, Director of National Accounts-On Premise for Deschutes Brewery. “This partnership signals our level of commitment to the On-Premise channel and to our National Restaurant partners, current and future. By utilizing real-time analytics and insights, our team can be more consultative partners, allowing more guests enjoy our award-winning brands.”

BeerBoard’s robust client list features high-profile independent groups and major chain operators across North America. Retailers include industry leaders Buffalo Wild Wings, Hooters, Twin Peaks, WingHouse, Mellow Mushroom and Hickory Tavern. BeerBoard also partners with major brewers including Molson Coors, Constellation Brands, Lagunitas, Heineken, Yuengling and Sierra Nevada.

About BeerBoard

BeerBoard is the leading technology solutions provider for the hospitality industry, enabling retailers, distributors and suppliers to make fact-based decisions about their complete alcohol management. The company manages more than $1 billion in alcohol sales and 100,000 products through its industry-leading solutions. Its patented digital platform captures, analyzes, and reports real-time data related to alcohol ordering, inventory and payments. Versatile and easily operated from a single dashboard, it has streamlined operations, efficiency and improved revenue across the United States.

About Deschutes Brewery

Deschutes Brewery is a family and employee-owned craft brewery based in Bend, Oregon. Utilizing the glacier fed waters of the Deschutes River and local hop farmers around Washington and Oregon, Deschutes has been a pioneer in creating award-winning, Damn Tasty Beer since 1988. As a leader with key brands such as Fresh Squeezed IPA, the award-winning and top-selling Black Butte Porter, and Boneyard Brewery, Deschutes holds a high standard of craftsmanship and quality while continuing to push the envelope with innovative barrel-aged beers and creative small batch brews. Committed to community and sustainability, Deschutes beer can be found at their local Bend and Portland taprooms as well as through a selection of local retailers and bottle shops across the US.

For More Information:

