Deschutes Brewery and Bendistillery to Release Exclusive Black Butte Whiskey 5-Year

Bend, Oregon – Deschutes Brewery and Bendistillery’s Crater Lake Spirits are happy to announce the release of their limited Black Butte Whiskey collaboration this Saturday, December 19th, just in time for the holidays. 2020 marks the first release of the much anticipated 5-year aged Black Butte.

Black Butte Whiskey was awarded Best in Show and Double Gold at Sunset Magazine’s 2019 International Spirits Competition and was named Best American Craft Luxury Whiskey by Sunset. It also received a Gold Medal and 92 points from the prestigious Beverage Tasting Institute. Crater Lake Spirits joined forces with Deschutes to create a unique whiskey that initially launched in 2016 as a 3-year aged American whiskey that will now be a 5-year-old whiskey.

A true American malt whiskey distilled from the wash of Deschutes Brewery’s famed Black Butte Porter beer brewed with an artisanal selection of specialty malts and then double-distilled and aged for 5 years in new #4 char American Oak barrels. The resulting spirit is a 94-proof balanced, yet complex whiskey that retains the malty, chocolatey notes of Black Butte Porter and finishes with a soft, nearly sweet, character. Over the past few years since its release, Black Butte Whiskey has gained notable national recognition and praise.

“We’re honored to receive recognition that speaks volumes to the uniqueness and complexity of this whiskey,” said Deschutes Brewery founder, Gary Fish. “The idea for this partnership was born decades ago through conversations over beers and the result has generated incredible excitement from both craft beer lovers and spirits fans.”

“We are thrilled by the attention we’ve received, especially to earn Sunset’s Best in Show against such a deep field of brands is really an honor,” said Alan Dietrich, Crater Lake Spirits CEO. “It means even more to share this success with our partners at Deschutes Brewery. Both of our teams have worked tirelessly to redefine the traditional American whiskey category.”

Bottles of the exclusive 5-year 2020 batch will be available for sale to the public starting Saturday, Dec. 19, at Bendistillery’s Crater Lake Spirits Downtown Tasting Room located at 1024 NW Bond Street and Distillery Tap Room at 19330 Pinehurst Road in Bend. Pours will be available at both Deschutes Brewery pubs in Bend and Portland upon reopening for indoor dining pending COVID restrictions. Beginning in January, bottle sales will be available at select liquor stores across Oregon and a few select markets across the country.

About Bendistillery

Founded in 1996, Bendistillery is one of the nation’s original craft distilleries and is still the most awarded craft distillery in the country. Their flagship Crater Lake Spirits brand are traditional American style gins, vodkas and whiskies all produced at their distillery in Bend, Oregon. To learn more visit www.craterlakespirits.com

About Deschutes Brewery

Deschutes Brewery, family and employee owned since 1988, is one of the quintessential beers of the Pacific Northwest. Founded on the guiding principles of true craftsmanship, ultimate quality, and extraordinary consumer experience, Deschutes Brewery is recognized for defining beers such as Black Butte Porter, Mirror Pond Pale Ale, Fresh Squeezed IPA and the non-stop release of pioneering small batch experimental and barrel-aged beers. Deschutes can be found at its brewpubs in Bend and Portland, Oregon, Tasting Rooms in Bend, and Roanoke, Virginia and at accounts in 32 states across the country. Visit Deschutes Brewery’s beer finder at https://www.deschutesbrewery.com/beer-finder/ to find a Deschutes beer near you. www.deschutesbrewery.com