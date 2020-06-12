Der Blokken Brewery Changes Name to Chaos Bay Brewing Co.Brewery

BREMERTON, Wash. — Der Blokken Brewery announced it is changing its name to Chaos Bay Brewing Co. Chaos Bay will continue producing the same top-quality products they have come to be known for and will operate on its commitment to create quality experiences for their customers and being an integral part of the community. The brewery will reopen for dine-in services under the new name on Thursday, June 11.

“We’re grateful for the support and love we have received from our guests and community over the years. As we’ve matured, our original name presented a few challenges,” said Reina Powers, Co-founder. “It no longer reflected the owners, our passions, and the experience we are striving to create. While this has been in the works for sometime, the chaos of current times pushed us to make the leap now.”

Under the Chaos Bay Brewing Co. name, customers can still get their favorite brews including Praetorian Pale Ale, The Black Porter, Castover Belgian Style Ale, Sacred Hop Double IPA, Hop Magnum IPA, and Russian Overcoat Imperial Stout. The Sacred Hop and Praetorian Pale Ale are currently available in 22 ounce bottles; Castover Belgian Style Ale and The Black Porter will be available in 22 ounce bottles by mid July. All beers will be available in cans by the middle of 2021.

Since opening in 2010, the brewery has grown as a community gathering place and weathered several major changes while continuing to satisfy its customers…the real heroes of Chaos. The new name reflects the constant movement around perfecting a craft can feel like a chaotic storm, while a bay is a calm harbor, a center that holds steady, a refuge. Chaos Bay welcomes the creative possibilities found in change, yet holds to their core of making quality products and being an integral location in the neighborhood. They look forward to continuing to host groups such as Pints & Needles, Ladies Paint Night, and the local pinball league.

About Chaos Bay Brewing Co.: Chaos Bay Brewing Co launched in 2010 as Der Blokken Brewery and is based in Bremerton, WA. For ten years the brewery has crafted award winning beers. For more information and to stay up to date on events and specials, like Facebook.com/chaosbaybrewing, follow @ChaosBayBrewing on Instagram and subscribe to the newsletter at www.chaosbaybrewing.com. Located at 1100 Perry Avenue, Bremerton, WA 98310. Find the chaos.