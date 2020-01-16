Denver Beer Co. Purchases Building for Third Taproom Location

DENVER – Denver Beer Co. has announced the purchase of a building located at 2425 South Downing Street in Denver where it plans to open a third brewery and taproom room. Renovations on the building, which formerly housed Maddie’s Restaurant, will begin immediately with an anticipated grand opening of the new taproom to occur in summer of 2020. The location will include a brewery, taproom, an outdoor patio and garden, as well as a partner restaurant concept.

The Denver Beer Co. Downing Street location includes two separate buildings surrounding a communal patio and garden. The taproom will be housed in the larger 2563 square foot building and will include a tasting room, restaurant partner to be determined, plus nearly 10,000 square feet of outdoor patio space in front of the building. The adjacent smaller 761 square foot building is slated for an additional restaurant partner or snack food purveyor to be determined. The location will feature bike parking, an outdoor tiki bar, fire pits, a large lawn space with yard games, and communal beer garden tables. Denver Beer Co. is working with Gensler for the building architecture and interior design and will contract with Spectrum General Contractors for the construction.

Denver Beer Co.’s Downing Street location will remain true to the approach and feel of its two sister taproom locations on Platte Street and in Olde Town Arvada. The new taproom will a similar menu concept of rotating beers that change with the seasons, as well as the Denver Beer Co. flagship brews including Graham Cracker Porter, Princess Yum Yum Raspberry Kolsch, Juicy Freak Juicy IPA, Incredible Pedal IPA, and rotating seasonals. Though the new brew house will brew beers exclusive to this new location, the brewers at the new location will collaborate and share recipes with the head brewers at Denver Beer Co.’s other taprooms and production facility. Denver Beer Co. will hire a dedicated brewing team as well as new bar staff for the third taproom location and estimates that the Downing Street tap room will create fifteen jobs.

“We hope this new taproom will become a community gathering place and hub for the surrounding south Denver neighborhoods including Platt Park, South Wash Park, DU area, and Harvard Gulch areas,” stated Patrick Crawford, co-founder for Denver Beer Co. “The space will be welcoming for all as it will have family friendly play spaces and food, yard games, and communal tables for hanging with friends after work or on the weekends.”

About Denver Beer Co.

Independently owned and operated, Denver Beer Co. is founded on the core belief that beer is serious fun. Using locally sourced grain and the finest ingredients available, traditional methods and innovative spirit, our team creates craft beer that is approachable, fun, damn delicious and consistently wins awards to prove it. We believe in environmental stewardship and our corporate responsibility to operate sustainably which is why we produce our beer using 100% clean solar power. We believe in creating and supporting an accepting community where good beer can be enjoyed with friends and neighbors, loved ones and strangers.

denverbeerco.com