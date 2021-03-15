Denver Beer Co. Opens the Taps at Third Location on South Downing Street

Denver, Colo. – Denver Beer Co. today announced March 17, 2021 as the opening date for the third Denver Beer Co. taproom at 2425 South Downing Street in Denver. Denver Beer Co. purchased the building, formerly Maddie’s Restaurant, in January, 2020. Denver Beer Co has conducted extensive renovations on the space to create a taproom, outdoor patio and garden, brewhouse, as well as a counter-service restaurant dubbed “DBC Eats” which will provide elevated humble foods to guests daily from lunch to dinner to late-night snacks.

Denver Beer Co.’s Downing Street location will remain true to the approach and feel of its two sister taproom locations on Platte Street and in Olde Town Arvada. The new taproom’s opening lineup will include Downing Street Dubbel, Rosedale Golden Ale, Against the Currant, Opacity Imperial Hazy IPA, Sunrise Sensei, Pot o’ Gold Blonde Irish Stout, as well as the Denver Beer Co. flagship brews including Graham Cracker Porter, Princess Yum Yum Raspberry Kolsch, Juicy Freak Juicy IPA, Incredible Pedal IPA, and rotating seasonals. In addition, DBC Eats will fire up the smoker on March 17 with a menu focused on approachable, beer-centric fare to include elevated comfort foods as well as healthy and vegetarian options.

DBC Eats will be launched by Chef Jeffrey Webb whom Denver Beer Co has hired to oversee the brewery’s culinary program. As Head Chef, Webb will oversee menu development and food service for DBC Eats. Chef Webb has worked at many notable restaurants throughout his career including Magnolia, a 2 MICHELIN star restaurant in Italy, and Coohills, Fruition, Olivea, Il Posto, and The Kitchen Bistro in Denver. He was most recently the Executive Chef for Restoration Hardware’s Manhattan and Napa Valley restaurants. Chef Webb is a graduate of the Cook Street Culinary School in Denver and holds a second-level Master’s Degree in Italian cooking from the Italian Culinary Institute for Foreigners (ICIF) in Costigliole d’Asti, Italy.

“I began my career in Italy where seasonality and local, responsibly-sourced ingredients are a key component to the culinary experience,” stated Chef Webb. “I also truly believe if you source, prepare and execute with love as an intent, you have captured hospitality. This foundation, plus a focus on food that pairs well with a pint, will drive the menu at DBC Eats.”

“After weathering COVID for 12 months, finally opening the doors on South Downing feels really meaningful,” shared co-founder Patrick Crawford. “The new taproom has plenty of outdoor patio space to ensure appropriate social distancing and a COVID-safe environment. Personally, I’m also very excited for the addition of DBC Eats. Chef Webb’s culinary art will allow us to provide a consistent and customized food experience to pair perfectly with our craft beers.”

The Denver Beer Co. Downing Street location includes two separate buildings surrounding a communal patio and garden. The taproom will be housed in the larger 2563 square foot building and will include a tasting room and DBC Eats, plus nearly 10,000 square feet of outdoor patio space in front of the building. The adjacent smaller 761 square foot building is slated for an ice cream shop, also to be headed by Chef Webb, which will open in Summer, 2021. The location features bike parking, fire pits, a large lawn space with yard games, and communal beer garden tables.

For more information and updates on the Denver Beer Co. Downing Street location visit denverbeerco.com/downingst or follow us on social media @DenverBeerCo and @DBCEats.

About Denver Beer Co.

Independently owned and operated, Denver Beer Co. is founded on the core belief that beer is serious fun. Using locally sourced grain and the finest ingredients available, traditional methods and innovative spirit, our team creates craft beer that is approachable, fun, damn delicious and consistently wins awards to prove it. We believe in environmental stewardship and our corporate responsibility to operate sustainably which is why we produce our beer using 100% clean solar power. We believe in creating and supporting an accepting community where good beer can be enjoyed with friends and neighbors, loved ones and strangers.

For more information: https://denverbeerco.com/